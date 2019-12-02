A Lancaster man who led police on a 47-minute car chase through Dauphin and Lancaster counties Sunday had previously been arrested for trying to outrun officers on foot.
Harold D. Weaver, 38, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of DUI and fleeing police after he refused to stop his vehicle around 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 83 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, state police said.
The police chase, which began near mile marker 48 on I-83 when police tried to stop him for an unspecified traffic violation, ended at Donegal Springs and Kraybill Church roads in East Donegal Township where Weaver was taken into custody.
In addition to the charges for DUI and fleeing police, Weaver was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants, police said.
In June 2018, Weaver tried to run from police after being accused of stealing merchandise from the Target in Warwick Township. That foot chase ended with Weaver being taken to Lancaster General Hospital for injures he suffered during the pursuit, according to an LNP report of the incident.
After being treated, Weaver tried to run from the hospital and had to be restrained by LGH security, LNP reported.