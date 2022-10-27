A Lancaster man is one of four Jehovah’s Witnesses followers charged by a statewide grand jury with sexually abusing 19 children dating back decades.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrests at a news conference Thursday. One of the men shot and killed himself when police went to his Butler County home to arrest him Thursday morning, Shapiro said.

“These cases are disturbing, the allegations hard to imagine, and all share one common tie. The 19 victims and the four men who are being charged with sexually violating them are all members of Jehovah’s Witnesses,” Shapiro said.

“These are the types of cases that haunt us. They leave an indelible mark on our souls, and as prosecutors, as people of faith, as parents can’t escape the impact that these cases have on these 19 children,” Shapiro said. “They deserved a place to grow up in peace, not to be preyed upon. This is an abuse of trust and abuse of power.”

Shapiro’s office would not elaborate on whether the men charged knew each other or the Jehovah’s Witnesses connection. The investigation continues, Shapiro said.

Lancaster case

The Lancaster case involves Jose A. Serrano, 68, of the 400 block of Poplar Street, who molested at least six girls, including his daughter, by using “his influence and common faith,” according to the grand jury’s presentation of testimony and evidence.

Serrano was charged Wednesday with one count each of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children relating to his daughter. Although the crimes against Serrano’s daughter were committed decades ago when she was a child, the current charges are permitted by exceptions written into the statute of limitations.

Serrano “confirmed that his wife would warn their daughter to keep her door locked at night. He stated that this aided him in controlling his urges. Serrano testified that his deviant impulses are lifelong, that he struggles to contain them, and that he must avoid tempting situations.”

Besides Serrano’s daughter, two other women testified that Serrano assaulted them years ago.

One testified that Seranno would grope her as she slept and escalated his behavior to rape.

She testified that “despite the years that have passed, she still lives in fear of Serrano to this day,” the grand jury report said.

Another testified that when she was 13, Serrano subjected her “to a barrage of unwanted touching and kissing.”

Although those accusations can’t be prosecuted because of statute of limitation expirations, “they demonstrate a common plan, scheme or design, that corroborates other evidence presented to the grand jury,” the report said.

LNP | LancasterOnline typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault. In his news conference, Shapiro identified Serrano's daughter as one of his victims and the office later said the daughter had agreed to be identified as such.

The daughter told the grand jury she lived an “abnormal, isolated childhood” and was homeschooled. She said her father told her, “In the Bible, you have to obey your parents. And we are your parents and therefore you have to listen to us and whatever we do,” she testified.

She testified her father sexually assaulted her as early as 1993 and that the abuse continued for years.

She made a report to Lancaster police in May 2016, the report said.

“Faced with the victim’s dated report alone, however, the investigation stalled until the grand jury uncovered the evidence that corroborated her account,” the report said.

According to court records and newspaper archives, Serrano pleaded guilty in 1993 to two counts of indecent assault involving two girls, 13 and 15, in Willow Street, in 1992. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay the girls’ medical and counseling costs and was required to attend a sex offenders program.

Serrano was arrested Thursday. Online court documents indicate he is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $500,000 bail. No attorney is listed and a woman who answered a phone listed for Serrano declined comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 9 before District Judge Adam J. Witkonis.

Other cases

• Jesse Hill, 52, formerly of Berks County, now of Georgia, is charged with rape and related offenses involving at least 10 boys. He is accused of luring young boys from his Jehovah's Witnesses congregation to parties at his milling business in the 1990s, promising alcohol, marijuana and pornography, according to the attorney general’s office.

• Eric Eleam, 61, of Butler County, was charged with rape and related offenses related to one female. When police tried to take him into custody Thursday morning, he retreated into his bathroom and killed himself.

• Robert Ostrander, 56, formerly of Cambria County, now of New York state, is charged with indecent assault and related offenses related to two females.