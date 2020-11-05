A man accused of shining a laser at Lancaster County detectives' eyes will face numerous charges in Lancaster County Court.

Pedro Velasquez, 26, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth on Monday for a preliminary hearing. As a result of the hearing, Velasquez's charges of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and providing a false identification to police were held for county court, according to court documents.

Officers testified during the hearing that on Sept. 15, Velasquez was seen shining the green laser at detectives who were inside of, and on the roof, of the Lancaster Bureau of Police on West Chestnut Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Velasquez was among the crowd of people gathered after 27-year-old Ricardo Muñoz was shot and killed by a police officer on Sept. 13.

Assistant district attorney Alex Egner presented testimony from the detectives during the hearing lasers can cause eye damage if pointed directly at someone's eye, according to the district attorney's office.

Velasquez resisted arrest when approached by officers and tried to "incite a crowd to assist him," according to the district attorney's office.

In total, Velasquez faces seven felonies and six misdemeanors.

Velasquez is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25. He is free after posting $50,000 bail.