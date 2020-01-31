A Lancaster city man accused of setting the December 2010 fire that killed his wife has been ordered to stand trial on homicide, arson and related charges.

The prosecution presented evidence suggesting that only Carlos Montalvo-Rivera could have set the fire that killed his wife, Olga Sanchez-Reyes.

They pointed to marital trouble as a motive and said inconsistencies in his version of events also linked him to the crime.

However, defense attorney Jack McMahon said prosecutors were operating only on theory, and there could be other theories as well.

About a dozen supporters joined Montavo-Rivera in the courtroom.

His two daughters were not in the courtroom, because they could be called as witnesses at trial.

However, they both said they were standing by their father.

