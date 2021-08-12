A “teddy bear” is how one acquaintance described Donald Meshey Jr.

That’s why Kristy Thompson said she was shocked to learn that that man she knew from her bartending job at The Shamrock and playing pool on the bar’s billiards team together was accused of beheading and dismembering his father in their Lancaster city home.

But Thompson and at least two other acquaintances also recalled that Meshey, 32, had somewhat of a temper.

Not a fighter, but Meshey would spout off, one man said.

Eric Switzenberg, also a bartender, said of Meshey: “Occasionally, he had a mouth on him with other patrons, but nothing excessive.”

Court records also show signs of a temper.

This past February, Meshey pushed a woman into some boxes, causing her minor injuries, at a home in Lancaster Township. He was charged with harassment and pleaded guilty May 5 before District Judge Mary Sponaugle.

Sponaugle gave Meshey the option of enrolling in anger management counseling and completing six classes instead of paying a $50 fine and court costs of about $163.

Meshey apparently skipped that option, or failed to fulfill it.

Court records show he paid the fine costs on July 7.

Meshey graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 2007 and was a Boy Scout, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. For his Eagle Scout project, he painted the outer walls of the hockey rink at Reservoir Park. Meshey’s sister, reached by phone Thursday, declined comment.

Still, the handful of people LNP could find who knew Meshey said they were shocked at the accusation.

Acquaintances said Meshey drove a tractor trailer and had sold cars for a time at Lancaster Mitsubishi, which closed in February 2020. He lived with his parents at 202 W. Strawberry St.

“He was very frustrated during COVID because while some truckers were working overtime, he was not working” much or at all during some periods, said Kenneth King, 53, of Lancaster, who knew Meshey from billiards.

Meshey was also outspoken about COVID restrictions and politics, King said. “He was a hard worker. He never mooched.”

Though Thompson hasn’t seen Meshey in about a year and a half, she was having trouble processing the accusations.

“He was this big-ass teddy bear,” Thompson said. “Never in a million years would I ever have thought this.”

Meshey played on the billiards team she headed at the Shamrock, the Shamrock Shooters.

“If you are an avid pool shooter in Lancaster, you know Don,” Thompson said.

The team dissolved when Thompson left her job at the Shamrock, which is also why she hadn’t seen Meshey in a while.

Meshey had been a regular at the bar for about a decade. He’d usually drink rum and Coke. “Most pool players are just like social drinkers. He’d have maybe two of them,” she recalled.

King said he hadn’t seen Meshey in person for about a year and a half because of the pandemic, but did interact with him on social media.

About a decade ago, Meshey had played on King’s pool team. He recalled Meshey as having a temper and said he kicked Meshey off the team as a result.

“His feathers could be ruffled a little easily,” King recalled, adding Meshey didn’t get into physical fights, but he would spout off if, for example, someone sat in his chair.

But Meshey had seemed to get his anger under control years ago, he said.

“He came back and was received into the pool community and did very well. Pool is a very social game in Lancaster County,” King said, also noting that Meshey was 21 or 22 years old at the time King said he was having behavior issues.

Still, if Meshey was accused of, say, causing someone’s death by shoving them and they fell and broke their skull, that might be at least plausible, King said. But not beheading and dismembering.

“This leads me to think there is some extraneous circumstance leading to this type of behavior,” King said. Maybe some crazy drugs, King speculated, though he did not know Meshey to use drugs.