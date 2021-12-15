A Lancaster man accused of beheading and dismembering his father in their Lancaster city apartment in August will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Donald Meshey Jr., 33, was held on charges of homicide, abuse of corpse and evidence tampering after a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Adam Witkonis.

Lancaster police Detective Ryan Burgett, the lead investigator, was the only witness called. He testified about responding to the apartment and what Meshey said during an interview with two other officers.

Meshey’s mother, Edith Meshey, sat in a waiting area outside the courtroom during the hearing because she is expected to be a witness.

When asked after the hearing if her son had any mental illness, she said, “Not that we realized at the time, but in hindsight.”

She and her daughter, Susan Meshey, who was in the courtroom, declined further comment.

Beverly Rampaul, Meshey’s public defender, said she was unable to comment on Meshey’s mental state,.nor was Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

Burgett testified that he responded to the first-floor apartment the father and son shared at 202 W. Strawberry St. the morning of Aug. 11 after another officer initially responded to a call for help.

Edith Meshey had called police shortly before 9 a.m. after going into the apartment.

Burgett testified he saw Meshey Sr.’s frozen head on a plate on the counter in the kitchen.The head had been in the freezer, but Meshey took it out and showed it to the first officer to arrive.

While Burgett investigated the apartment, Meshey was at the police station, talking with two other officers about what happened. Burgett watched a recording of that interview and testified to what Meshey had said.

Meshey told the officers that the previous night, he saw a “cadaver doll” in his father’s bed that looked like his father, so he got a knife and began stabbing it for two to three minutes, Burgett said. A cadaver doll is an anatomical model generally used for medical training..

An autopsy found Meshey Sr., 67, had been stabbed 24 times in the upper chest and another 10 times in the right forearm and hand area.

Meshey then got a saw and dismembered his father’s arms and legs and head. He put the limbs and torso in contractor bags and took them to the basement, but then put the torso in a footlocker and put it in the trunk of his father’s Lincoln Towncar, which was parked in front of the apartment building.

Rampaul did not question Burgett.

She said the prosecution had met its burden of proof to move the case forward and nothing would be gained by questioning Burgett.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

Meshey is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.