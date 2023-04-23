A handful of Lancaster Lions gathered at the Conestoga River on Saturday morning to pick up litter along the Greenway trial, like they do every month.

One hundred years since it began, the Lancaster Lions Club is still going strong.

The Lancaster chapter of the Lions Club was founded in 1923, making this year its 100th-year anniversary. The club has 31 members, about a third of which joined in the last four years.

“The Lions Clubs, in general, are a launchpad for community service,” said Dan Snyder, President of the Lancaster Lions Club. “It’s for people who have a common mission to serve the community, working with like-minded individuals who enjoy community service.”

The Lancaster Lions Club is one of 43 clubs in District 14-D, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Over the past 25 years, the club has given over $250,000 to a number of local organizations, assisting causes such as diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.

Depending on the needs of the specific community at the time, the service projects change, according to Snyder.

Some regular projects include picking up litter along the Conestoga River, about once a month since 2011. Another is serving breakfast and handing out clothes to people experiencing homelessness, in a partnership between the Lancaster Lions Club and Anchor Lancaster which started in 2017.

The longest member of the club was at the trail cleanup: Tom Hinkle, 87, of Manheim Township, who heard about the club through word-of-mouth in 1962 and has been a lion ever since.

When asked what has changed about the club over the years, Hinkle said the number of members.

“At one time I was in the club, we were almost at 100. Now we’re at 31,” Hinkle said. “Finding it harder to find young folks that want to join, but we'd love to get some new young members.”

One of the members Hinkle recruited was John Graeter, 87, who was also at Saturday’s trail cleanup. Graeter and Hinkle were in the class of 1954 at McCaskey and remained friends, with Graeter joining the club in 2000.

The camaraderie among the members is what Graeter enjoys the most, highlighting that it’s a diverse group of people that are motivated to accomplish common goals.

“Find something that interests you, do some background check and I’m sure you would join,” Graeter said.

A former Lancaster Lions president was also at the trail cleanup: Rebecca Williams, 65, of Manheim Township, who was president from 2018 to 2020.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Williams said. “If you wanna do something in your community… you can almost always at any club find a service activity that falls within one of your interests.”

In 2011, Williams’ father, Richard Williams, encouraged her to join. Her father was also a dedicated member, and after his death, the Lancaster Lions presented a bench along the Conestoga Greenway Trail in his memory.

The Lancaster Lions Club Vice-President Bill Crabtree, 71, of Pequea Township has been a member for 39 years and also knows a lot about the history of the club.

When the Lancaster Lions Club was formed in 1923, Crabtree said it was a “businessmen’s club,” only allowing men and consisting mostly of members who were in professions, such as doctors, lawyers, bankers and educators, with the first president being the dean of Franklin & Marshall College.

As the county grew, other clubs formed and the diversity of the members expanded, according to Crabtree. The Lancaster Lions Club remained the city club, even though today most of its members don’t live in the city.

The Lancaster Lions 100th Anniversary Celebration is at the Eden Resort on May 17. To learn more, visit the Lancaster Lions’ website.

At the event, the keynote speaker will be the Lions Club International President Brian Sheehan. When the Lancaster Lions started planning the event about three years ago, Crabtree said they never expected him to attend.

“We’re really quite honored to be able to have him as our keynote speaker,” Crabtree said.

In the next 10 years, 11 more clubs in the district will turn 100 years old, according to Crabtree. He hopes that events like this will help attract new members.

“When you have these milestone anniversaries, it gives you an opportunity to toot your own horn a little bit and, and try to get the word out,” Crabtree said.

The Lancaster Lions Club, according to Snyder, encourages the public to think about what needs they see in their own community, and then, get involved in an organization that will help make it happen.

“If you have an interest in community service, bring your ideas to Lions Clubs,” Snyder said. “Together we can.”