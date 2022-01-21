Members of Lancaster County’s LGBTQ+ community living in unaffirming circumstances have a new temporary housing option that also provides connections to human services such as career skill building programs, health care services and more.

The move to provide subsidized temporary housing starting last week at a five-person apartment comes as the nonprofit Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition is positioned to offer more comprehensive services by hiring its first director of programming.

Lindsay Murlock, that new director, was hired almost four months ago, which has allowed the coalition to expand the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Response Team (HEART) program’s efforts and secure a low-cost apartment in the Cabbage Hill section of Lancaster city. The temporary apartment is called the HEART House, and it costs the coalition $1,000 a month. The rent for residents is 20% to 25% of their income, up to a maximum of $260 a month; utilities are paid for by the coalition. The coalition will accept residents who have no income but have a goal to secure income in the future. Residents may stay in the HEART House for up to six months.

The HEART House, which is an extension of the HEART program, also connects its residents from unaffirming environments with basic human necessities, case management and referral services. The coalition declined to provide the address to the HEART House out of concern for the residents’ security.

An unaffirming environment is defined as a place that does not accept or puts restrictions on individuals based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

“The need is so great that five beds is a beautiful start but it’s certainly not the end,” said Murlock. “For me this is an absolute passion project and I really think that it’s going to make a big difference for a lot of people.”

Providing equitable access

Murlock previously worked for the Wellspan Philhaven Diversion program, which provides counseling, skill-building and support for individuals who have a history of serious and persistent mental illness.

Karen Foley, executive director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, said Murlock will be using her experience from the diversion program in her new role with the coalition. As the director of programming, Murlock will seek out those who need shelter, connect with members of the LGBTQ+ community with information about coalition services and work with community partners.

The coalition, which launched in November 2019, works to provide equitable access to health care, resources, subsidized housing and general support for the LGBTQ+ community. One of the ways the coalition does these things is through its HEART program.

The HEART program’s first rental housing location, which was a row home with four beds called Blossom Academy, had a six-month pilot that ended in August. During that time it sheltered four residents from unaffirming environments who were then connected to permanent housing, medical and mental healthcare and ensured that they were employed or had income within six months. The HEART program also provides participants with help mitigating vulnerability due to COVID-19 and cultural competency training to community stakeholders and potential partners.

Foley said the four months between the closing of the Blossom Academy and the opening of the new HEART House last week was, in part, spent preparing the academy’s rental space for one of its previous residents, who is now renting the rowhouse as their permanent housing, and also finding the Cabbage Hill location.

“There’s a rental crisis in Lancaster and it’s very difficult to find homes. So, this was the first space that we could secure that was ready to move in,” said Foley of the new HEART House apartment.

‘Affirming homes for our youth’

Foley said the donor-funded HEART program was created in response to the lack of services available to people that are living in unaffirming homes.

Studies show that a lack of affirming spaces for LGBTQ individuals is pervasive and is linked to negative health outcomes.

“We wanted to create this program so that we can have affirming homes for our youth, ages 18 to 26, who are getting kicked out of their homes for coming out to their parents, oftentimes, or being forced to shelter in place with unaffirming families,” said Foley. “For one, there’s a housing crisis in Lancaster period and there’s also not a lot of access to truly affirming spaces.”

According to the Trevor Project’s 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, which represents more than 40,000 LGBTQ youth ages 13 to 24 across the country, 29% of LGBTQ youth have experienced homelessness, been kicked out of a home or ran away.

According to the Trevor Project’s 2021 Survey, only one in three LGBTQ youth found their home to be LGBTQ-affirming; and affirming transgender and nonbinary youth by respecting their pronouns and allowing them to change legal documents is associated with lower rates of attempting suicide.

Twenty two percent of transgender and nonbinary youth living in nongender affirming homes attempted suicide in the past year, compared to the 14% that attempted suicide while living in a gender-affirming home, according to the survey.

“I think no one can argue with the fact that everyone deserves a happy, healthy and safe home,” said Foley. “Regardless of your background or your beliefs this is really about caring for people and helping them thrive.”