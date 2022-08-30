After an improbable journey that brought home the remains of her great uncle who was killed in the Korean War, Amber Hogan had two words to describe Tuesday’s military funeral honors for a man she never knew: “Very peaceful.”

Donald Mylin Born, who grew up in Lancaster, was killed at age 19 about a month after the Korean War began in 1950. His remains were identified in June, in part using DNA from a blood sample donated by his late half-sister.

Born’s remains were wheeled into the Pennsylvania Veteran’s Memorial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in a flag-draped casket as more than two dozen veterans from the American Legion and Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group stood in two columns on either side, some holding American flags.

Servicemembers fired a three-rifle volley in Born’s memory under a blazing, partly sunny sky, and a bugler played taps.

Three soldiers folded the casket’s U.S. flag 13 times and presented it to Hogan.

A polished black stone plaque, set in the ground to memorialize prisoners of war and those missing in action, separated Born’s silver casket from his relatives.

Debbie Siez, of Reinholds, the daughter of Born’s late half-sister, Betty Shue, was among the roughly 100 people in attendance. Shue died in 2012.

“I'm just thankful that my mother got the ball rolling, and I'm just glad to have closure, that we could bring him home and bury him here. He gave his life at 19 years old to the United States of America. People need to be honored,” Seiz said.

After the ceremony, Born’s remains were interred, joining more than 60,000 other servicemembers and their family members in the cemetery.

Also attending the funeral was Ruth Stauffer, 91, of Narvon. Born was a cousin to Stauffer, and she remembers, when she was a child, Born visiting her family’s former farm along New Holland Pike near Eden.

“He was very energetic,” she recalled.

Born’s identification

The Department of Defense’s Korean War Disinterment Project notified Hogan on June 28 that forensic investigators had confirmed that a soldier’s remains were Born’s.

Born enlisted in Harrisburg on June 10, 1948, just five days after his 17th birthday. He went through basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and was stationed in Japan.

Born was serving in Japan when he received orders to deploy to Korea for combat duty with Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Born arrived near the city of Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula on July 28, 1950. South Korean, American and Allied forces operating under a United Nations mandate were bottled up at the southern tip of the peninsula, desperately fighting to hold back the North Korean invasion force.

“Pfc. Born was believed to have been killed west of Chinju on July 30, 1950, either while arriving on the field or during the subsequent fighting,” according to the historical account provided to Hogan. Records indicate he was probably shot by a rifle and hit by artillery.

Remains that would turn out to be Born’s were recovered in a farmer’s field in January 1951 near Chinju, according to the Defense Department. They were designated “X-220 Masan” and were initially interred in the U.S. Military Cemetery in Masan, Korea.

Later, all unidentified Korean War remains were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, often referred to as “the Punchbowl” as it lies inside a dormant volcano’s crater.

Scientists used anthropological analysis — measuring and weighing bones and estimating the height and race of the person they came from, among other things — along with circumstantial evidence and DNA to confirm Born’s identity, according to the Defense Department.