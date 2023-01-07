Shawn M. Long, a Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas judge appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July to fill a vacancy on the bench, died Saturday. He was 55.

Long was being treated for cancer at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and had recently undergone bone marrow transplant.

Long’s family disclosed his death in a statement posted online by state Sen. Ryan Aument Saturday evening.

“To our community, Sean was known as an accomplished attorney, active member of his church, community, volunteer and most recently, judge of the Court of Common Pleas. To our family he was a beloved and dedicated husband and father, whose loss we cannot fathom. Shawn‘s recovery from bone marrow transplant surgery was on course until he was attacked by an aggressive and sudden infection (Friday) night that he could not defeat,” the statement said.

Long is survived by his wife, Jessica, son Brian, daughters Claire and Grace and step daughter Kelly.

State Sens. Aument and Scott Martin, both of whom backed Long to fill the vacancy, said in tweets that they were devastated by his death.

Long was seeking one of three positions on the county’s bench in this year’s election.

President Judge David Ashworth said he spoke to Long’s family, the other judges and Long’s staff.

“All of us are devastated. He was a tremendous man. He was an excellent judge and he was someone who chose to submit his name to be appointed so he could serve the community that he loved,” Ashworth said.

“And he was all about service – in the Marine Corps, and his clients in private practice,” Ashworth said.

Long had been a partner at Barley Snyder specializing in bankruptcy before being appointed judge.

Ashworth said he met Long before he became a judge, but hadn’t known him well before his appointment.

Still, in the short time Long served on the bench, Ashworth said, he made an impact. Long handled family law and civil cases.

“One of the first things I asked him was why does he want to become a judge and he said he felt a calling to serve his community,” Ashworth said. “In the short time he was on the bench, he did an excellent job.”

Ashworth said Long was not flashy or pushy.

“He was just a guy who got it done. He was extremely talented. He had the right temperament, qualifications and the desire to be there for the right reasons,” Ashworth said.