A new county-wide order gives landlords the opportunity to challenge a tenant’s claim to protections under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium that was issued Sept. 4.

Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas President Judge David Ashworth filed an administrative order Friday that allows landlords to submit a “Challenge to Declaration” form if they believe that a tenant was not truthful when claiming the CDC protection.

“This Order dramatically improves fairness to landlords while still permitting tenants who are truly unable to pay any rent due to COVID to avoid eviction,” said Brandon Conrad, an attorney with Saxton & Stump in Lancaster who represents landlords and property managers. “Landlords now have an adequate remedy for the small number of tenants who who abused the prior Order by signing the Declaration even though it was demonstrably false.”

Under the federal rule, protections are extended to tenants who have tried to obtain government rent assistance, make less than $99,000 in income annually and have experienced substantial loss in income due to the COVID-19 epidemic that prevents them from paying rent in full. By signing the declaration, tenants claim that they would likely become homeless or be forced to live in cramped living conditions if evicted.

Ashworth’s order amends guidance issued in September that said if a tenant submits a signed CDC declaration before or after a property owner files a landlord tenant complaint, the proceedings would be halted until Dec. 31.

The judge’s new order allows court proceedings to continue up until the order of possession -- when a judge awards the ownership of the property back to the landlord -- according to Russ Glass, court administrator.

However, if the tenant’s CDC declaration is not challenged and is valid, the tenant cannot be evicted until the new year, Glass said.

Under Ashworth’s new order, if a challenge is filed by a landlord, a Magisterial District Judge must schedule a hearing within 15 days to determine if the tenant’s CDC declaration is valid or if it will be revoked. The burden of proof is on the property owner to show that the tenant’s claims are false.

Either side can appeal the MDJ’s ruling within 10 days.

If the tenant’s declaration is found to be invalid, the tenant can sign another declaration with proof documenting eligibility for the CDC protection.

As of Thursday, 489 landlord tenant complaints had been filed in Lancaster County since Sept. 1 -- 304 in September and 185 in October. According to county data, an average of 375 new complaints were filed monthly in 2019.