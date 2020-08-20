A lawyer who had been banned from county court facilities after going to the courthouse for a hearing — despite being directed not to because of possible COVID-19 exposure — is allowed to return.

President Judge David Ashworth lifted his ban prohibiting Wendy Chan, of Chan & Associates in Lancaster, in a two-sentence order Wednesday.

Last week, Ashworth told Chan that the ban would stay until she provided documentation that her son hasn't been contagious, that no one else in her house is contagious and she hasn't knowingly been in contact with anyone positive.

Ashworth's order indicated he'd received the information he wanted.

Chan, in an email, said she while she didn't agree with Ashworth's version of events, she agreed with his goal of keeping everyone safe.

Ashworth, at a hearing on the ban last week, had reprimanded Chan, saying she risked the health of others, failed to take responsibility and tried to deflect blame "by creating a false narrative."

"At the present time, I must put all else aside and do what is best for my clients who desperately need me to be back in court," Chan said.

Sheriff deputies escorted Chan from the courthouse July 30 after she went to Judge Craig Stedman's courtroom rather than attending via videoconference, as he directed.

She had emailed his staff on July 23 that she had to self-quarantine until Aug. 10 because her son had COVID.

Chan had told LNP | LancasterOnline that she had gone in person because she found out had earlier that morning that she tested negative.

