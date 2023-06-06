A former J.P. McCaskey High School student who was sexually abused by a teacher can proceed with his lawsuit against the district and the former teacher, a Lancaster County judge ruled last week.

The School District of Lancaster and former teacher Christy Lee Smith wanted the suit thrown out, arguing at a March hearing and in court filings that the former student hadn’t offered sufficient evidence to back up claims that they violated his civil rights.

In his 12-page opinion dated May 31, Judge Thomas Sponaugle said he determined there was sufficient evidence to put before a jury or judge at trial concerning four of the former student’s five claims against the district.

The former student’s suit says the district failed to adequately investigate concerns about an improper relationship between Smith and the student, first raised by the student’s grandmother. That failure allowed the inappropriate relationship to continue, violating his right to a safe education under Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation of 1972, according to the suit.

Several times in his ruling, Sponaugle suggested the district was blaming the student, who was a 15-year-old sophomore in 2008 when the abuse took place.

“Defendants continue to assert that the teenage victim was a party to his own abuse because he denied it occurred when asked by those in authority, and instead insisted on remaining in Smith's class,” Sponaugle wrote in one section.

LNP | LancasterOnline typically does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Smith, 45, is serving a 14-to-28-year sentence at State Correctional Institute Cambridge Springs in Crawford County.

She was convicted in March 2014 of five sex-related crimes, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, for a sexual relationship with the former student.

The victim filed notice he intended to sue almost 10 years ago and formally filed in September 2016. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Besides Smith and the district, Dwight Nolt, a former McCaskey principal who was in charge of the school’s investigation in 2009, and Dan Casillo, who was the student’s emotional-support teacher, are named as defendants. Pedro Rivera, who was superintendent, was dropped as a defendant by agreement of both parties in March.

Sponaugle dismissed one claim against the district, finding that case law does not allow a person to seek damages for emotional distress under Title IX.

He declined, without explanation, to dismiss claims pertaining to Smith. She argued at the March hearing that the victim couldn’t prove permanent damage.

The former student’s attorney declined comment because the case is still active. An attorney for the district did not immediately respond to a phone message left Tuesday.