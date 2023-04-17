Over 100 people gathered at the Congregation Shaarai Shomayim synagogue in Lancaster city on Monday night to remember the six million Jewish people killed during the Holocaust.

Rabbi Jack Paskoff, of the Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, opened the Yom HaZikaron l'Shoah V'LaGvurah by explaining why the ceremony is being led by young members from his congregation and Temple Beth El.

“When we thought about, a year ago, this service and commemoration, the reality is that the number of survivors and the number of liberators throughout the world has declined dramatically in all these years since the end of the Holocaust,” he said. “What does it mean to pass that torch of remembrance to a new generation?”

The ceremony included a candlelight vigil with prayer readings and poems, including “Blessed Is The Match” by Hannah Senesh, “The Butterfly” by Pavel Friedman and “Freedom” by Scott Gore.

Among the attendees who lit a candle was Rosette Lobel, the only known Holocaust survivor in Lancaster County.

Lobel was born in Paris, and at the age of three, her mother gave her away, according to the ceremony’s program. She lived at an orphanage, with different women and on the Parisian streets before she and her older brother moved to the U.S. in 1949 to live with an aunt and uncle.

About 25 young members of the congregations narrated a video, recounting stories of resistance groups that helped Jewish people survive which was shown at the ceremony.

Miriam Baumgartner, president of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, and Jaci Hoosier and Becky Rhoads, teachers at the congregations who organized the presentation, also spoke at the event.

Baumgartner said the students’ video will be available to watch on the alliance’s website, jcalancaster.org, tomorrow morning. About 40 people tuned into the ceremony through livestream.