Lancaster city resident Kris Geller wrote to The Watchdog in July with a question about pedestrian infrastructure.

“I have noticed all over town that the corners of the intersections which have ADA ramps are being redone,” she wrote. “Can you look into this and see why after only a couple of years in service all of these need to be redone. I saw an article you wrote in 2020 that said the city was going to be in compliance then.”

At first glance, The Watchdog had a similar reaction – why is relatively new work being done all over again in the city?

But, it turns out, that’s not exactly what’s going on.

City intersections that do not have curb crossings that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, commonly known as ADA, are being improved as part of regular paving projects. Those improvements include installing wheelchair-friendly grading and mats or pavers with raised bumps that visually impaired people can detect using canes or feel with their feet.

The ADA required governments to install or have a plan to install wheelchair-accessible curb ramps beginning in 1992. And while ADA requirements evolved over the years, that doesn’t mean intersections must be redone each time the standards are updated.

Instead, in the case of intersections, they must be brought up to current code when roads are repaved, according to Matt Metzler, the city’s deputy director of public works.

“If the handicap ramps on the corners are not compliant to today's standards, they need to be reconstructed before resurfacing is allowed to happen,” Metzler said.

“Lime Street had a lot of that this year as well as Lemon Street, both of which are paved or mostly paved at this point,” Metzler said. “In addition to that, UGI is doing a lot of infrastructure work in the city. And they are repaving when they're done, so we are also bringing those corners up to compliance. So it's basically anytime you pave the road you have to bring the sidewalks and the intersections into ADA compliance.”

The city is responsible for paying for the upgrades on city-owned streets, which Lemon is, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is responsible for state-owned streets, which includes Lime.

It costs between $12,000 to $15,000 to do one corner or crossing.

“If they're already compliant, we leave them alone,” Metzler said.

If a contractor installs a ramp that does not meet ADA requirements, they have to tear it out and redo it at their cost.

“But that pretty rarely happens just because of how much money we're talking (about),” Metlzer said.

As for Geller’s reference to a 2020 article mentioning compliance, that’s referring to a 2006 consent decree reached in federal court. Under it, the city was required to upgrade 688 intersections by the end of 2022, predominantly in high-traffic areas of the city. The decree was the result of a lawsuit filed by a disability-rights organization.

By 2020, about 150 intersections remained to be done, and all of them were finished by the deadline, Metzler said.

While the Watchdog was looking at intersections for this story, he took notice of the nicely done bike lane on Christian Street between Orange and Chestnut streets.

The idea for modifying Christian goes back to 2015 and was part of recommendations that came out of a city walkability study that called for better links between downtown and the Amtrak station.

Metzler said the Christian bike lane is completed. There are conceptual plans to expand it south of Orange as part of a future bike network expansion.

