Days after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, one Lancaster resident is still waiting to hear official word of the fate of his family and friends in his hometown of Antakya, Turkey.

Saint Orat, 52, of Lancaster, heard news of the earthquake at 10 p.m. Sunday night when a friend called him.

“I tried to call up my family to see if they were safe, but no one answered the phone line, and of course the phones were all disconnected in my region,” Orat said.

Since that time, Orat has been receiving updates from his brother, who lives in a Turkish city untouched by the quake and returned to Antakya to help with relief efforts. Communicating with anyone in Turkey has been difficult, Ornat said.

Orat moved to the United States in 1994 to pursue higher education at the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science, now Thomas Jefferson University. He lives with his wife, who hails from a region of Turkey unaffected by the quake, and their two children.

While many of Orat’s immediate family and friends are still in Antakya, he said he was especially waiting to hear word on his sister and her family, whose apartment building collapsed.

Friday afternoon Orat heard from his brother that they had been working on digging through the rubble of their sister’s building, and as they got to the lower floors there was no sign of life. His sister lived on the third floor of an eight-floor building.

“Everybody was hoping until the last minute, and we were praying for a miracle for them to be alive,” Orat said. “He (his brother) has been trying to prepare me that it doesn't look good, but we were still praying.”

Ornat said his sister and brother-in-law were preparing for retirement, and their 24-year-old son had recently graduated medical school and was getting ready for his career. All three were in the building when it collapsed.

“We were expecting it (his sister’s death) since Monday but trying to find hope,” Ornat said.

Widespread tragedy

Ornat pointed out that his family's story right now is just one of many heartbreaking stories coming out of the region in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Antakya, his hometown, seems to be completely destroyed, he said. “Everyone I know there is either buried or dead.”

Ornat said he is feeling sad as he comes to terms with losing his sister, who he has not seen in seven years.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from the earthquake and aftershocks had surpassed 23,000 as of Friday, according to the New York Times. That number is expected to continue to climb.

Orat is President of the Red Rose Intercultural and Education Foundation and the Turkish Cultural Center of Pennsylvania. Both organizations are encouraging people to donate to Embrace Relief, an organization based in Fairfield, N.J., that delivers humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

Orat said that there is a strong Turkish community in Lancaster County, but he is one of the few from the affected southern region.

He encourages people who want to help to donate to Embrace Relief.

Ornat said that he will not be able to return to Turkey to aid in relief or go to his sister's funeral, as he would fear for his safety due to being an outspoken critic of Turkey’s current presidential administration.