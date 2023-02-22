As the death toll continues to rise after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria nearly two weeks ago, one Lancaster County man who is a Turkish immigrant is doing what he can to help those in his hometown of Antakya, Turkey.

“They need to rebuild their lives,” Sait Onal, 52, said.

Onal has started a GoFundMe page to raise money directly for people in Turkey who need to rebuild after the earthquake. The money is intended to help with housing, furniture, utilities, food and other living expenses as people look to restart their lives.

Onal is president of the Red Rose Intercultural and Education Foundation and the Turkish Cultural Center of Pennsylvania. He moved to the United States in 1994 to pursue higher education at the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science, now Thomas Jefferson University. He lives with his wife, who is from a region of Turkey unaffected by the quake, and their two children.

“Now (survivors from Antakya) are staying wherever they can,” Onal said. “People in the other regions have been helpful and people are opening their hearts and they're opening their homes. But I know from past experience, this is not going to last.”

Onal said that he realizes that those solutions are not permanent and people will need to find their own housing and to restart their lives. He hopes that his fundraiser will help contribute to the more long-term needs of those displaced by the earthquake.

Since Onal created the GoFundMe about a week ago, it has raised nearly $5,000 with the support of the connections he has made in the local community. The fundraiser’s goal is $100,000.

Onal plans on using his connections in Antakya to directly find those in need of help. He also said he has family from the surrounding region who are going to Antakya to find those in need.

More than 46,000 have died in Turkey and Syria since the earthquake nearly two weeks ago, according to the Associated Press. That number is expected to continue to rise.

Onal’s sister was among the people killed.

“I still pick up the phone to call her and have to stop myself,” Onal said.

He heard from his brother on Feb. 10 that they had been digging through the rubble of their sister’s building, and as they got to the lower floors there was no sign of life. His sister lived on the third floor of an eight floor building.

Onal said his sister and brother-in-law were preparing for retirement, and their 24-year-old son had recently graduated from medical school and was getting ready for his career. All three were in the building when it collapsed.

The next day they were able to remove the bodies, have a funeral and bury them in the family cemetery, Onal said. That gave him some peace - but many people have not been able to retrieve loved ones’ bodies.

“Thousands of people are still waiting for the bodies and I don’t know if they’re ever going to recover them all,” Onal said.

Onal said that he could not return to Turkey to aid in relief in person or go to his sister's funeral, as he would fear for his safety due to being an outspoken critic of Turkey’s current presidential administration.

Onal plans on getting the money raised in the GoFundMe directly to those in the region. He mentioned that he is already in contact with some people that he is looking to help, including someone with a one month baby who is living in a tent since their home collapsed. Another person Onal spoke of is collecting medical debts from having two broken hips from the earthquake and no home or job now.

Stories of those in need are going to continue to come out of the region, Onal said.

“I was just thinking, like, I feel so guilty for not being able to do more,” Onal said of his fundraiser. “It’s a very small initiative and I can’t do much alone.”