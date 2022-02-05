The Lancaster city-based housing nonprofit Tenfold will have a new CEO this year, the organization announced Friday.

Mike McKenna will step down in May, according to a Tenfold press release, and Shelby Nauman, the nonprofit’s current chief impact officer, will take over as CEO.

McKenna helped oversee the creation of Tenfold last year, borne out of a merger between Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.

McKenna became president of Tabor three years ago. His successor, Nauman, previously led the Opportunity Partnership before the merger.

“Shelby served as a strong partner alongside Mike in making critical decisions, while navigating the complex logistics associated with a merger of two strong organizations, addressing the ever-evolving needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, and innovating Tenfold’s programs and services in the midst of a challenging housing market,” said Jeff Scheuren, chair of Tenfold’s board of directors, in a press release.

Tenfold’s operations include various programs and services related to housing instability and affordability, from services for homeless individuals to homeownership and financial literacy programs. The organization’s lending arm also supports affordable housing developments.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tenfold has served as the lead agency for the county’s eviction prevention network.

According to the announcement, McKenna will step down May 27 to become a stay-at-home dad.

“The past three plus years at the helm of Tabor, now Tenfold, have been truly an honor, as we leaned into our legacy of racial justice, navigated a momentous merger, and rallied to meet unparalleled needs during the pandemic,” McKenna said in a press release.