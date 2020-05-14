Lancaster hospital gets 18 doses of remdesivir, a scarce COVID-19 drug

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital has started treating a few of its sickest COVID-19 patients with a scarce experimental drug distributed by the government.

The hospital Wednesday received 18 doses of remdesivir, enough to treat three patients, as part of the state Health Department's distribution of 1,200 doses to the 51 hospitals across Pennsylvania treating the sickest patients.

Pennsylvania received the doses from the federal government and said it will work to acquire more.

UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital are not on the list for the antiviral drug, which has been shown to shorten recovery times in some patients.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, which recently has treated three times more patients than Lancaster General, received 72 doses.

As doctors enter their third month fighting the relentless virus, the Food and Drug Administration's approval of remdesivir for emergency use is a promising development.

But the best weapon remains “good, old-fashioned public health,” Dr. Joseph Kontra, Lancaster General Hospital's chief of infectious diseases, said. “Social distancing, I think, is almost entirely responsible for the bending of the curve that we see.”

Cases decreasing

At least 2,325 people have tested positive in Lancaster County, but the number of new cases has averaged 40 a day for the past seven days compared to 58 during the last seven days of April, state Health Department data shows. At least 242 have died here from the coronavirus.

Lancaster General and Ephrata Community hospitals used hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in the early weeks of the pandemic, but stopped after studies showed the combo wasn't very effective and could cause heart problem.

Instead, doctors at both hospitals this month began participating in a study of convalescent plasma therapy run by the Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic. At least seven very sick patients at Lancaster General have received virus-attacking antibodies from plasma donated by recovered patients.

“The results are early, but we've seen patients whose fever goes away right away. We've had a number come off the ventilator,” said Kontra, who oversees eight providers and is responsible for clinical operations for COVID-19 patients.

“We don't have a magic bullet for this virus,” Kontra said. What defeats it is a patient's immune system. The aim of treatment is to support breathing, blood pressure and other functions while a patient's antibodies mount an attack.

Putting someone on a ventilator has become a last resort out of concern that some don't do well, Kontra said. Instead, Lancaster General, as have other hospitals, first tries less-invasive ways to boost oxygen in the blood.

“It's a difficult situation because everything continues to change,” Dr. Holli Pheasant-Viscusi, medical director of quality and innovation at Ephrata Community Hospital, said. “We are living in unprecedented times.”

Children, pregnant women

Another change in recent weeks is screening those who have neurologic issues such as confusion and loss of taste or smell.

Lancaster General has treated a handful of pediatric cases as

young as toddlers. None have had severe or unusual symptoms seen elsewhere, such as an inflammatory syndrome similar to Kawaski disease.

Lancaster General has seen only a few positive cases in pregnant women. Kontra said the virus doesn't seem to affect pregnancy or newborns.

At least 50 physicians, specializing in critical care, emergency care and other practices, are involved in treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

A total of 53 COVID-19 patients have died at Lancaster General, and their average age was 76. But over 200 recovered and returned home, the hospital says. Six have died at the Ephrata hospital.

Going forward, Kontra said, a big question is whether the public will relax infection control measures as the economy and public spaces reopen.

“I fully understand the impetus to open up the economy,” Kontra said. “I agree a lot of people are suffering.

“But the virus is not gone by any stretch,” he said. “I think we should reopen with a lot of trepidation and a lot of caution.”

UPMC Lititz did not respond to a request for comment.

