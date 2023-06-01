The newly formed Lancaster home rule study commission will hold its first public meeting at 6 p.m. June 8 in Lancaster City Hall on North Duke Street.

The organizational meeting is open to the public, and commissioners are expected to lay the groundwork for the next year and appoint leadership from their ranks. The commission was established to study the viability of home rule in Lancaster. Home rule would give the city more local control to make decisions about government and taxes.

The nine-member commission was approved during the May primary, when voters also decided who would sit on the board: Amy Ruffo, Maxine Cook, Darlene Byrd, Carl Feldman, Brian Adams, Tony Dastra, Elizabeth Elias, John McGrann and Peter Barber.

Commissioners previously said they were interested in reviewing Lancaster’s tax structure and the setup of City Council and the mayor’s office. Mayor Danene Sorace introduced home rule to find an alternative to property taxes, which she says the city relies on too heavily.

The study process is expected to last 18 months with the next few months set aside for commissioners to thoroughly review the current city structure and decide whether a home rule charter would benefit the city.

If they decide a home rule charter would help, the commission would draft a charter to be approved by voters in the November 2024 election. The earliest the charter could be implemented is 2025.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, most study commissioners hold weekly or biweekly meetings. However, the commission will decide how often it will meet during its first meeting.

