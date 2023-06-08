The Lancaster Home Rule Study Commission hit the ground running Thursday evening during its first meeting after primary voters overwhelmingly approved the city move forward to learn more about the concept.

The meeting, held at Lancaster City Hall, acted as an organizational session where commissioners laid the basic framework for the next six months. That time will act as a research phase, during which commissioners will learn more about home rule and the city’s current system of government.

The commission also was officially sworn in Thursday. Its nine members, elected in the May primary, are Brian Adams, Peter Barber, Darlene Byrd, Maxine Cook, Tony Dastra, Elizabeth Elias, Carl Feldman, John McGrann and Amy Ruffo.

Home rule is a form of governance that would give the city more control over how it operates. Under a home rule charter, Lancaster’s tax structure and form of government could change. The commission will not make any recommendations about whether to create a new charter until after the six-month research period.

The commission agreed Thursday to hire staff from the Pennsylvania Economy League for guidance throughout the research phase. The Economy League, which conducts independent research on government in the state, will begin its work immediately.

Economy League staffers Gerry Cross, Patricia Moorhead and Fred Reddig will work directly with the commission. Cross noted the league has worked with municipalities of various sizes and needs on home rule, some of which were similar to Lancaster.

The city will pay the Economy League $3,250 per month for a contract that lasts for the six-month research phase, putting the initial cost at roughly $20,000. Commissioners can decide to extend the contract if they move forward with drafting a home rule charter.

Mayor Danene Sorace said the city can apply for grants with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to cover the costs. The city has money remaining from a previous DCED grant that can cover the first several months of work, Sorace said.

Dastra proposed tabling the decision to hire the Economy League in favor of looking into other staff proposals and determining the commission’s budget constraints. Barber said it would be in the group’s best interest to hire the Economy League, which was recommended by DCED, to get the work started as quickly as possible.

“The time pressures are going to be more relevant to us than the fiscal pressures,” Barber said.

While the Economy League will help with the commission’s work, Sorace noted the city administration would not be involved. However, she said the city has offered some of its services to the commission, such as the guidance from the city solicitor and secretarial work by the city clerk.

“Our aim is to both advance the work cost effectively and efficiently at your direction,” Sorace said. “The needs of the commission will continue to evolve as the work evolves, and we will be responsive to any future requests of the study commission as we proceed.”

The commission also appointed Adams, a mathematician with teaching experience at Penn State Harrisburg, as its president and Ruffo, an executive assistant at Franklin & Marshall College, as vice president. It also agreed to hold regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in Lancaster City Hall, 120 N Duke S., making its next meeting July 6.

Ruffo said the commission would work best by setting a consistent meeting date with the likely possibility that more meetings could be added to the schedule. Byrd suggested the group hold those meetings in other locations in the community to further engagement.

At the end of the meeting, Adams expressed excitement about the next few months, saying he believes home rule is a natural next step for Lancaster to consider.

“I think it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “There’s nothing too dangerous to look into.”

The commission has its homework set before July 6: Each member will meet with the city solicitor to learn the ropes of Pennsylvania open records laws and the Sunshine Act, which governs the rules of public meetings. Commissioners also discussed the possibility of holding a work session ahead of the next meeting, which would be open to the public.

Lancaster approved a home rule study commission. Now what? A nine-member commission will begin studying a potential home rule charter for Lancaster cit…