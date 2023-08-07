Members of Lancaster’s home rule study commission got an overview of the city’s finances from an outside adviser at last Thursday’s meeting and approved a preliminary budget for their work.

Fred Reddig and Gerry Cross, consultants with the good-government nonprofit Pennsylvania Economy League, gave a presentation on the city’s current spending and tax situation, which took up the bulk of the two-plus-hour meeting.

A slide in their presentation showed a five-year budget outlook that projected revenue growth of 5.5% and spending growth of 16.4%. Reddig stressed to the group that the ultimate question is, “Can the city’s financial structure continue to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of residents?”

The commission also approved a proposed two-phase budget. The first, covering May 2023 through January 2024, calls for $46,500 in funding through a state grant, and another $56,000 in in-kind support from the city. During this phase, commission members are tasked with conducting a wide-ranging review of the city’s governance and finances to determine whether home rule is a good option.

The budget proposes spending $73,500 in grant money and $69,500 in in-kind support for the second phase, which is projected to run from next February to October. During that phase, the commission is expected to draft a home rule charter that would be put before the voters as early as November 2024.

The commission’s budget plan envisions support from the Pennsylvania Economy League in the form of a paid intern and money for advertising and postage. The city’s in-kind contribution would include technology and legal support.

At Thursday’s meeting, the commission members also approved a set of questions for the mayor, city council president, the treasurer and the controller. Those questions were aimed at giving commissioners a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of different city positions, how they interact with other government officials, and if, in the officials’ opinions, the city provides necessary services for Lancaster city residents.

Economy League staffer Gerry Cross previously described the question as “designed to elicit knowledge, not to interrogate. You’re examining teeth on the cogs, how they’re working together: Are they meshing? Are they worn?”

Next steps for the commission include drafting questions to send to Democratic state Reps. Mike Sturla and Ismail Smith-Wade-El, and GOP state Sen. Scott Martin – three legislators whose districts include part or all of the city.

Additionally, the group agreed to look into the best ways to engage the public. Commissioner Amy Ruffo said that she reached out to experts at Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research and the Center for Politics and Public Affairs to get guidance on the different styles of public outreach, such as online feedback forms, town halls, surveys, focus groups and deliberative forums.