The Lancaster Home Rule Study Commission expects to receive a draft budget for its work at its next meeting this month, giving the city a better idea of the costs associated with the study.

During the commission’s meeting Thursday night at City Hall, the group asked the Pennsylvania Economy League to create a draft budget that will best predict the funds it will need to do its work. The Economy League was hired as the commission’s official staff at its first meeting in June. The League will guide the commission’s work throughout the nine-month study process.

Lancaster city Solicitor Barry Handwerger said the budget will include broad topics like printing, advertising and staff costs but no specific line-item expenses. Handwerger noted the commission has already incurred certain costs, including advertisements for meetings and the Economy League’s work.

So far, the commission has paid $3,250 for a month’s worth of the Economy League’s services, which included a short presentation during Thursday’s meeting. The league is signed on as the commission’s staff for six months, putting the initial cost at roughly $20,000, though the terms of service can be extended.

Mayor Danene Sorace said last month the city has remaining state grant dollars that can cover the first several months of the Economy League’s work.

Handwerger said the city is in the process of applying for an additional grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the commission. He said he’s confident Lancaster will receive the grant but noted the application must be submitted soon as the money is awarded on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The city does not have a concrete deadline for submitting the application, he said.

The application must include some kind of draft budget for the commission’s work to give the state an idea of how much funding it will need, Handwerger said. The budget items can be changed after the grant is approved, he added.

“All of that detail will come,” Handwerger said. “I just want to make sure we understand the budget really is an estimate. You’re not bound to it. So, if we go over, we have to figure out where to get the money from. And if we’re under, that’s OK.”

Once the commission arrives at its budget, it will submit it to the City Council for approval.

The commission agreed to hold a second meeting for the month of July, though the exact date is still tentative.