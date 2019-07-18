The Lancaster City Visitor Center has canceled its Historic Walking Tours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the extreme heat.

"We don't want people to be out walking in the heat, especially elderly," Wyatt Behringer, marketing and communications manager for the Office of Promotion for the city of Lancaster, said.

Behringer also said the decision was made after hearing the Lancaster Central Market would be closed on Saturday.