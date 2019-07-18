Lancaster Visitors Center, downtown

The Lancaster Visitors Center on the northwest corner of Penn Square is shown in this Feb. 10, 2015, picture. It also houses the Lancaster Office of Promotion. (Dan Nephin/Staff)

The Lancaster City Visitor Center has canceled its Historic Walking Tours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the extreme heat.

"We don't want people to be out walking in the heat, especially elderly," Wyatt Behringer, marketing and communications manager for the Office of Promotion for the city of Lancaster, said.

Behringer also said the decision was made after hearing the Lancaster Central Market would be closed on Saturday. 