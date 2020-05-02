A Lancaster city nonprofit has been awarded $75,710 to help its work fighting COVID-19.

Lancaster Health Center will use the money to use telehealth to screen and treat more COVID-19 patients, and manage care for those at risk of severe complications, including its migrant patient population with high poverty rates and older patients with pre-existing conditions, a news release said.

The federally qualified health center is open to all, helping them apply for coverage they might be eligible for or providing services on a sliding fee scale.

The funds to Lancaster Health Center were part of $13.7 million that the Federal Communications Commission awarded to 30 health care providers across the nation for telehealth efforts.

The agency noted that the recently-enacted CARES Act included $200 million that Congress appropriated for the FCC to support health care providers’ use of telehealth services during the national emergency.

Related coverage