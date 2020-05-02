Lancaster Health Center (formerly SELHS)

The nonprofit formerly known as SouthEast Lancaster Health Services is now Lancaster Health Center. It currently has five locations in Lancaster city, including this one on Water Street. 

A Lancaster city nonprofit has been awarded $75,710 to help its work fighting COVID-19.

Lancaster Health Center will use the money to use telehealth to screen and treat more COVID-19 patients, and manage care for those at risk of severe complications, including its migrant patient population with high poverty rates and older patients with pre-existing conditions, a news release said.

The federally qualified health center is open to all, helping them apply for coverage they might be eligible for or providing services on a sliding fee scale.

The funds to Lancaster Health Center were part of $13.7 million that the Federal Communications Commission awarded to 30 health care providers across the nation for telehealth efforts.

The agency noted that the recently-enacted CARES Act included $200 million that Congress appropriated for the FCC to support health care providers’ use of telehealth services during the national emergency.

