We just can’t seem to get in a steady downward groove.

After rising in the second half of May and falling as May turned to June, the rate of new coronavirus cases has edged upward again in Lancaster County.

In the past seven days (June 5-11), Lancaster County recorded 331 new cases of COVID-19, up from 245 in the prior seven days (May 29 to June 4). That had been down from 366 in the seven days before that (May 22-28).

Perhaps more concerning is the fact that the percentage of those testing positive has gone up — from 9.1% in the previous seven days to 11.9% in the past week, even as the number of tests increased.

The higher rate of positive tests could indicate a higher prevalence in the community, and it’s counter to the statewide trend, which saw the portion of positive tests fall from 6.2% the previous week to 5.4% in the past week, or less than half of Lancaster’s rate.

Meanwhile, total cases have increased faster here than in any of the other nine counties that moved with us to the “yellow” phase of a partially reopened economy last Friday, June 5, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Heath Department data.

In the six days after June 5, Lancaster County recorded 295 new cases and the ongoing tally of cases here went up 8.8%, from 3,337 to 3,632.

Total cases in the other nine counties increased as follows: Chester, 7.8%; Montgomery, 4.6%; Bucks, 3.2%; Philadelphia, 3.1%; Delaware, 3.0%; Berks, 2.3%; Northampton, 2.1%; Lehigh, 2.0%; and Lackawanna, 1.3%.