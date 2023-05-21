Two men in a car began shooting at two men walking along South Ann Street in Lancaster on Aug. 29 last year.

A bullet struck one of the men in the back. Other bullets hit three vehicles, including an ambulance with someone inside, but no one else was injured.

Several days later, police arrested 18-year-old Israel Ramos of Columbia and charged him with aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment and related offenses.

The Aug. 29 shooting, and another nearby several hours later, as well as a shooting the next day in another part of the city, suggested the city was experiencing far more gunfire than normal.

But the data on one of the most definitive measures of gun violence – deaths – suggests the problem was not worse in 2022.

By the end of last year, seven people had been killed in the city — all by gunfire — including one death by suicide and an infant killed when, according to police, a toddler somehow got hold of a gun and shot him.

Another 10 people, at least, were injured by gunfire in the city.

Factoring out the suicide and the infant death, which investigators do not believe was intentional, the five deaths were on par with the five people killed in 2021 and 2020. Nine people were killed in 2019.

But police say they’ve noticed a distinct trend, even if the numbers are in line with previous years: Young people with guns.

“I think the biggest difference for me is when I first started here — not to be the old guy — we never saw the amount of juveniles with handguns that we see now,” said Chief Richard Mendez, a 23-year veteran officer.

It’s not uncommon for police to make two or three traffic stops in a week that lead to recovering handguns from juveniles, Mendez said in an April interview.

Why the change?

Lancaster city police last year arrested 120 males aged 30 and under for gun crimes, 27 of whom were 17 or younger.

Police arrested 38 men aged 31 to 40 and just 11 men older than 41.

The most common gun charges are carrying a gun without a license and gun possession by a felon.

Millersville University professor Frederika Schmitt, who has a doctorate in sociology and teaches criminology, points to a distrust of law enforcement as a reason for some males to feel the need to arm themselves.

“It's come to be rather common knowledge among sociologists and criminologists that a lot of folks within the African-American community in particular and Black and brown folks in general — especially those living in the inner city — have never trusted law enforcement to be on their side,” she said.

“When citizens don't feel that they can trust the police, they start to engage in vigilantism, but at the same time, they themselves are over-policed, they are harassed. … So they arm themselves because they feel as if they need to protect themselves,” Schmitt said.

Mendez said police have heard the defense claim, but he expressed a degree of skepticism.

“Whether it’s valid or not, we have heard that. But I don't know if it's just that they're not safe going to the store for milk. Or are they not safe because they're out engaged in illegal activity?” he said.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, the department’s spokesman, said he thinks there’s been a cultural embrace of violence, such as in movies and video games.

“Our culture has become more violent. I think that’s the core of it. To me, there's a lack of respect for human life, period. … Eighteen years ago when I started, 15-, 16-year-old kids would fight with fists, and now they're shooting each other,” Stoltzfus said.

A juvenile with a gun is also fraught with unpredictability, according to Stoltzfus.

“When we encounter a 15- or 16-year-old kid with a gun, our first response is to make that situation we're dealing with safe. We know that a 16-year-old kid doesn’t have a fully developed brain yet. They're gonna potentially do something dumb,” Stoltzfus said.

However valid the reason a juvenile has for seeking a gun — and, under Pennsylvania law, juveniles generally cannot legally possess firearms — what isn’t debatable is young men of color are more likely to be on both sides of a shooting.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for 2019 found “37% of gun homicide victims were Black males between the ages of 15 and 34 — although they made up only 2% of the U.S. population. Their gun homicide rate was more than 20 times higher than white males of the same age group.”

Though the CDC did not present its information the same way for Hispanic or Latino males, the data indicated they were “2.5 times more likely to die by firearm homicide than white men.” Of the nine people killed in Lancaster in 2019, two of the three Black men were shot and three of the four Latino men killed were shot. The two white people killed were stabbed.

“Ironically and frustratingly, they feel that they need to protect themselves from folks that look like them,” Schmitt said.

Society doesn’t recognize that young Black men are disproportionately victimized, Schmitt said.

That lack of recognition is “a lie of omission,” Schmitt said, “and that is a horrible shame when I have students who come to my classes wearing T-shirts that have ‘rest in peace’ with their cousin’s and their brother’s and their uncle's faces on them. They miss classes because they are traumatized.”

Schmitt said Black men tend to be portrayed in Hollywood and the media as “strong, tough guys, but honestly, the vast majority of them are scared to death and that's why they arm themselves, because they're terrified, and they feel threatened. And that's why most people — regardless of race and regardless of gender — arm themselves, is because they're scared.”

Too many of these young men lack access to counseling or other interventions that could guide them away from guns.

“American young men — regardless of race — they’re put into a very small box of emotions that they can show and they're allowed to show toughness. They’re really not allowed to show much other kind of emotion so they hide their anxiety,” Schmitt said. “They just bury it.”

Where Lancaster stands

On Aug. 29, Lavena Johnson, 53, was working at a school crossing at Ann and Juniata streets when she saw a car with bullet holes go by. This was moments after the South Ann Street shooting.

Johnson has lived in the city for years, in the southeast and southwest, and said she thinks the city is safer now than it was in the 1990s. Then, she said, while living on Manor Street, a man was shot and killed in front of her house.

“It’s calmed down a lot. You wouldn’t think that from the events of (last) summer,” said Johnson, who is a member of South Ann Concerned Neighbors.

Still she agreed there is a perception that somehow the city is experiencing an uptick in gunfire and violence.

Johnson said she occasionally hears gunfire. In a six-month period, she estimated she hears maybe four gunshots.

Guns are too prevalent, Johnson said. And she thinks part of the problem starts with toy guns.

“They start from cap guns to pellet guns to BB guns to paint guns to real guns. And they think it's OK because their parents bought them for them,” Johnson said. “I didn’t buy guns for my (five) kids because I know the dangers of them and the influence they have.”

Lancaster did not experience the level of violent crime that nearby cities did last year.

“I'll say this, and I'm always a little cautious because I don't like to be like, ‘Oh, look at us. We're so great,’” Mendez said. “I think violence can happen anywhere. (But) compared to our neighboring cities — York, Reading, Harrisburg — Lancaster is in a whole lot better place,” he added.

York had 22 homicides last year and Harrisburg had 23. Reading had 16, including seven people killed in a five-week period last February and March.

But even the smaller number of fatal shootings in Lancaster shouldn’t be celebrated as a good thing, Millersville’s Schmitt said.

“It’s too much of a gun problem if you're the one living with it or hearing it or knowing somebody who's got shot,” he said.

Community intervention efforts

The city’s first homicide of 2022 didn’t happen until halfway through March.

City residents Carlos Almanzar-Torres, then 21, and Damian Santiago, 19, who knew each other, got into a fight inside the A-Plus Sunoco at West Orange and North Prince streets on the night of March 13.

Police said Almanzar-Torres pulled a handgun from his jacket and fired, striking Santiago in the shoulder. Santiago collapsed.

About an hour later, Almanzar-Torres went to the police station less than two blocks away, telling police "his anger got the best of him," according to charging documents.

Almanzar-Torres, now 22, is being held in Lancaster County Prison on charges of homicide and reckless endangerment. A trial date has not been set.

Not juveniles, but young men.

One place trying to help in the youth gun problem is Bench Mark, a mentoring program for at-risk youth that recently moved into a new location at 119 S. Prince St. from East Liberty Street, where it was in the old El Capitan Products building.

In January, it developed a program specifically to deal with the issue of juveniles and guns.

Ayanda McGill-Jefferson said in March that four youths were in the program.

“The program is a predisposition program, and the kids are not adjudicated delinquent (the juvenile court equivalent of being convicted in adult court) yet. They have to have some type of gun-related charge in order to be involved in this,” McGill-Jefferson said.

The program pairs mentors with youth who county judges and juvenile probation staff determine would be a good fit, McGill-Jefferson said.

Participants are released from the county’s Youth Intervention Center and must be on an electronic monitor.

“Our idea is to go from you being in YIC, moving on to our predisposition program, before you're adjudicated delinquent. And then, if and when you become an adjudicated delinquent, then we move on to the next part of our programs and services, which is the strength-based skill-building program and continue to move through our programs,” McGill-Jefferson said.

Part of the program is teaching kids the gravity and potential consequences of gun violence.

“A lot of them just feel like, ‘Why can’t I make a mistake,’ or ‘Why can’t it be considered a mistake?’ ” she said. It’s “just trying to help them process that it may have been a mistake, but it also could have hurt someone, hurt (themselves.) So it's definitely a lot of teaching moments.”

Chief Mendez is blunt about the gun problem.

“You will not police your way out of gun violence (or) drugs. This is a community effort. And it takes all of us working together like and I think that's what got to be driven home is that the police will not solve these problems,” Mendez said.

’Still have work to do’

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 28, according to police, Ziair Collymore opened the door of Prince of Subs restaurant and bar on South Prince and West Farnum streets and started shooting.

His target, police said, was Luis Sanchez, 29, of Manheim Township.

Sanchez was killed; Chris Johnson of Lancaster, a longtime bouncer at Prince of Subs, was shot in the leg.

Collymore, 23, and Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, are each charged with homicide, attempted homicide and conspiracy. They are being held at Lancaster County Prison awaiting preliminary hearings scheduled for May 23.

The irony of Johnson getting shot is he has spent more than a decade trying to provide an alternative to violence after his son was killed nearly 14 years ago.

Johnson’s son, Chrishon Johnson-Gray, 20, was stabbed in the neck by Sequoyah Native Hawkins, then 28, after Johnson-Gray punched him during a fight in the 600 block of Marietta Avenue.

Johnson said he has tried to give youth an alternative to crime and violence through CJ’s Hoops for Hope, the nonprofit recreational basketball league he created 10 years ago.

Though Johnson tries to keep the kids safe, he knows that’s not always possible.

“Just last summer, I had a kid that was hanging with some bad guys,” Johnson said in a January interview. The boy was between seventh and eighth grade, Johnson said. “It was a situation that something happened in school, and I had heard that he was carrying a gun. And I did confront him about it, and he said he would never do anything at the park.”

Johnson chuckled nervously at the recollection, as though not doing anything at the park was somehow a responsible choice.

“And my question for him was, well what are you going to do? You’ll let the police know about it, right? And he said, ‘You know, C.J., no disrespect to you, but I gotta do what I gotta do,” Johnson said.

“Till this day, still when I see him, I make a point to speak to him. I just know that he is one of those out there who is capable” of shooting someone or being shot, Johnson said. “And there's quite a few of them like him.”

Johnson said when he first started the program, “I thought I could reach every kid. And over the years now, I had to realize, I'm not gonna get them all. And there's that small few that just don't have to go down that path and put their parents through pain. I don't want to see any moms crying. I don't want anybody to pick out a casket.”

Mendez said the department is working on a gun exchange program to get weapons off the street. The program is in its planning stages, and Mendez said police will have more to say about it when it comes together.

“I think our police department is great. I think we do a great job … that helps,” Mendez said. That said, “We still have a lot of work to do. I wouldn't want to say, ‘Well, you know, we only had six homicides in ’22.’ In my opinion, we shouldn't have six.”

The Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr., of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, is involved in planning the police department’s program, which will also include gun safety, such as storage, because, he said, some juveniles are getting their parents' guns that are not properly secured.

“The number one goal is to save lives,” he said.

Forbes wants to reach youth who think they need a gun for defense.

“There are implications beyond defense. If you shoot someone, you might go to jail. If you kill someone, you are definitely going to jail,” Forbes said.

Video footage shows driver of car opening fire in Lancaster city shooting Video footage from a neighbor near the scene of a shooting in Lancaster city Thursday aftern…

Lancaster police investigating shooting that injured man Thursday afternoon [update] A man believed to be in his 50s was shot Thursday afternoon in the city's southwest and Lanc…