The Lancaster County airport got just shy of an inch of rain by Thursday evening, according to an AccuWeather meteorologist — with just over an inch of rainfall expected to fall in total.

The rainfall is considered a “good soaking rain,” Brett Anderson, AccuWeather's senior meteorologist in State College, said.

The rainfall comes amidst an arid spell in the region — high winds and dry weather accounted for numerous brush fires on Sunday, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline report.

On Sunday, 27 reported wildfires were called into the 911 center here, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One of those fires in Lancaster Township sparked an apartment blaze, displacing four people and their pets; another in Conestoga Township ignited a barn; and in West Donegal Township, firefighters were called to extinguish flaming brush and debris that had fallen onto railroad tracks.

Melting snow that exposes dry vegetation, combined with dry weather typical in late winter and gusty winds becomes a “recipe for bushfires,” Anderson said.

Although bushfires are not typical in the region, they aren’t unheard of from early spring through early May, according to Anderson.

The rainfall should help keep bushfires at bay for several days by adding water to top soil, he added. However, with dry weather expected early next week, bush fires may return.