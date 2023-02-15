Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information as of 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

The Lancaster County GOP’s endorsement convention devolved into a state of confusion Tuesday night after officials initially failed to account for every committee member who showed up to the event.

A vote to endorse the clerk of courts appeared to no longer be valid as of press time, after committee leaders tried to get the process back on track, seemingly on the fly.

Two candidates for county judge had secured endorsements, personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown. While attorney Christina Parsons had initially secured an endorsement by receiving at least two-thirds of the vote, she fell below that threshold after the number of people voting became clear.

Parsons became part of a second ballot Tuesday night, the results of which were not available before press time.

“We are working to move forward until we get a quorum with everybody represented out there,” County Republican Committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic said around 9:30 p.m. “Hang tight. We’re still working on that.”

The mistake arose from sign-in sheets for committee members who showed up at the Farm and Home Center on Tuesday night. One of the clipboards the committee used had sign-in sheets printed on both sides, causing officials to initially miss 17 people who showed up to vote.

On the first ballot of the clerk of courts race, former police officer and dog day care owner Nicky Woods led over incumbent Mary Anater, 170 to 149 votes. According to the committee’s rules, a candidate must win at least two-thirds of the members’ votes to be endorsed.

That count was later discovered to be off by several votes, but the contest had moved to a second ballot anyway.

Resisting recommendations

The endorsements on the judicial side followed a testy month of January, when Republicans butted heads over the process.

In December, Lancaster County Republican Committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic sent a letter to Republican members that painted the Lancaster Bar Association’s traditional role of rating judicial candidates as an attempt by liberals outside the party to interrupt the committee’s goal of electing ideological conservatives to the bench.

The association completed its ratings of Republican judicial candidates earlier this month, and of the three apparent winners Tuesday night, only Brown was recommended. Judge Karen Maisano, who was appointed to the bench in July, was highly recommended by the bar association but did not secure an endorsement from the county GOP.

The Republican endorsements on Tuesday night do not preclude other candidates from running in the party’s May primary. Every candidate seeking nomination has three weeks to collect petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, so the final list of contested races won’t be known until mid-March.

Clerk of courts race

Anater’s case bookends a bumpy first year in office that included public spats with the county’s two Republican commissioners.

It began over files she reported to county officials that belonged to her predecessor, Jackie Pfurisch, now the county’s solicitor. Some of the files included personal political and professional work. Public officials are barred from engaging in outside professional work or political activities while on the job. Pfurisch said she loaded the files onto her work computer mistakenly and denied any wrongdoing.

Anater later alleged that Republican county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino have tried to retaliate against her, in one instance, by calling the police after she damaged a cordoned-off and newly paved exit ramp at the county courthouse.

The commissioners and county officials have said they called the police to file a report on the incident for insurance purposes and accused Anater of deflecting responsibility for her office and for the damage she caused to the courthouse ramp.

Amid her losses in straw polls last month against Woods, Anater said some Lancaster County Republicans were misrepresenting details about reports from the district attorney that the clerk of courts’ office had failed to process the necessary paperwork in cases in which a judge suspended someone’s driver’s license.

In October, Anater acknowledged her office had indeed not sent the paperwork in a timely manner on multiple occasions, but said she had identified and corrected the issue. District Attorney Heather Adams has maintained that Anater’s office missed more cases than she has let on and hasn’t cooperated in the fallout.

In January, Anater said she conducted her own review of failure to process paperwork in cases involving license suspensions going back a decade and found 2,700 such instances.

That time frame includes the tenure of both Pfursich and Josh Parsons, who each held the clerk of courts position prior to Anater. Pfursich succeeded Parsons as clerk of courts in 2016 and left the office in 2021 to become county solicitor.

Parsons has denied that he or Pfursich missed processing such license suspensions while they were clerks of courts.