Lancaster is the place to be in retirement, according to a “Today” show segment that aired Thursday morning.

New York City real estate agent Frances Katzen, speaking to co-anchor Peter Alexander, mentioned Lancaster in a segment about 2023 real estate trends.

“Let’s take a moment to talk about the retirees; we’re going to try to cover everybody,” Alexander said on Thursday’s broadcast. “This one really struck me as you talk about those in the latter parts of life when they’re trying to enjoy some good relaxing times together – Lancaster, PA. Why?”

(Alexander fell prey to common mispronunciation of Lancaster for those outside central Pennsylvania — "LAN-cas-tuhr," instead of the local "LANG-kiss-tuhr.")

The camera cut to an image of the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home's clock at Penn Square, followed by bucolic farm scenery and a shot of a roadside produce stand.

“You know, it’s a really interesting anomaly,” Katzen said. “It’s only a 7-mile radius … and 60% of the population is over 60-plus. It has some of the best medical coverage, it is the best tax break for retirees — and it’s hip and happening. They’ve got museums, nightlife, restaurants, cafes. It’s all going on.”

Of course, Lancaster County residents already know all that. And earlier this year, Lancaster County was ranked No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Retire.”

The population of retirees in Lancaster city is likely to grow in future years, too. Willow Valley’s high-rise Mosaic senior living community – poised to become the tallest building in Lancaster – is expected to open in 2026.

Thursday’s segment marked the third time in recent weeks Lancaster County was featured on the “Today” show. Bird-in-Hand Bakery was featured in a segment about shoo-fly pies, and tourism attractions Pheasant Run Farm Bed and Breakfast and Amish Farm and House were mentioned in a segment about gifting experiences, like a trip to Amish country.

Watch the clip below.

