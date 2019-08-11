Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital will open a $3 million temporary modular emergency department Monday.

The move, which will increase the number of beds from 54 to 63, comes after UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster closed the city’s only other hospital in February.

The closure ramped up pressure on LGH’s already stressed emergency department, which was designed to handle 90,000 visits annually but had nearly 118,000 in the last fiscal year.

System leaders said state regulators wouldn’t allow the modular expansion until they committed to a permanent expansion. The board of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health in May agreed to an estimated $115 million expansion that will nearly double the size of LGH’s emergency department.

The permanent expansion would increase the number of beds from 54 to about 100, to accommodate future demand estimated at up to 140,000 visits annually.

Construction could start as early as this winter.

More visits

The emergency department averaged 325 patients a day in June and 340 in July, according to spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckard.

Figures from 2018 weren’t immediately available from the system. But earlier LGH reported averaging 330 emergency patients a day in February of this year, acknowledging that after UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster closed it had more people leaving without being seen and increased wait times for those with less severe health issues.

The two other emergency departments in the county reported year-over-year increases.

UPMC Lititz said it averaged 33 patients daily last June and July, and this year that average was 46 patients, with average door-to-provider time relatively steady at 14 minutes.

At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, daily averages for June and July were 78 both months last year and 80 and 83 respectively this year, according to emergency department director Orie Chambers.

The other system with a notable presence locally, Hershey-based Penn State Health, announced last month it’s planning a hospital with an emergency department on a 30-acre tract at Harrisburg Pike and State Road (Route 722) in East Hempfield Township.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020.