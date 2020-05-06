testing site

A network of tents was set up in the parking lot of Clipper Magazine Stadium on North Prince Street in Lancaster city. The tents, pictured Tuesday, April 7, 2020, are being used for COVID-19 testing by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Pinnacle.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will shift the hours of its two COVID-19 testing tents back an hour starting Friday, May 8.

The new operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 

The testing sites are at the PA College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium. 

The system's community drive-through COVID-19 donation and materials center at Clipper Magazine Stadium will also change Friday, matching the test tents' hours.

People who experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever or shortness of breath and may require a test after hours or on a Sunday should use lghealthurgentcare.org to schedule time at one of its seven urgent care locations, the system said.

