Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will shift the hours of its two COVID-19 testing tents back an hour starting Friday, May 8.

The new operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The testing sites are at the PA College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The system's community drive-through COVID-19 donation and materials center at Clipper Magazine Stadium will also change Friday, matching the test tents' hours.

People who experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever or shortness of breath and may require a test after hours or on a Sunday should use lghealthurgentcare.org to schedule time at one of its seven urgent care locations, the system said.

