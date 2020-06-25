Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will close the first COVID-19 testing site it opened as it expands testing capability throughout its system, it announced this week.

The site at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township, will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Approximately 55 people a day have been tested there for the past two weeks, according to Lancaster General, which reports that system-wide it has tested almost 23,000 people so far.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Lancaster General Health's chief clinical officer, said it "continues the transition to a longer-term plan of using our 32 primary-care and seven urgent-care locations for testing.”

The system requires a provider order for COVID-19 tests. It directs patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to call their primary-care provider "to determine if an appointment should be scheduled for further symptom assessment."

People who aren't currently in Lancaster General's system are directed to call one of its seven urgent care locations or schedule a Penn Medicine OnDemand video appointment.

According to Lancaster General, "Primary- and urgent-care staff have established safety processes to minimize the risk of exposure." More information about getting tested is at lancastergeneralhealth.org/covid-19-information/covid-19-testing-sites.