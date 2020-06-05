Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will hold four Saturday vaccine clinics to help patients stay current on their immunizations through the disruptions of COVID-19.

"As regular services continue to be restored across the health system, the clinics are a convenient option for patients to stay on a regular vaccine schedule," the system said.

Appointments are required for the clinics, which will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 and 27 and July 11 and 25 in the first floor laboratory of its Suburban Pavilion at 2100 Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township.

“Vaccines are safe and effective in preventing many diseases and conditions,” said Dr. John Wood, medical director of Lancaster General Health Physicians. “While many diseases pose a minimal threat, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the severe impact of a disease that cannot be treated or prevented with a vaccine.”

The clinics are for current patients and employees age 13 and older, and will not include physicals and pediatric well visits. The number to call for a list of available vaccines and to schedule an appointment is 717-627-7689; insurance, payment, and registration information will be collected during the call.

Patients will be required to wear a mask and complete a thermal screening at the pavilion's main entrance upon arrival.

Vaccination and prescription services are also provided through the system's three Convenience Pharmacy locations.