Lancaster General Health plans to continue COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts through next April, despite federal funds for those programs expiring on Dec. 30.

A contract between LGH and Lancaster County, originally signed in May, provided the hospital with $24.7 million for testing and contact tracing using CARES Act funds, which must be used by Dec. 30 or returned to the federal government.

An amendment to that contract, to be voted on by the board of commissioners today, would cover some of LGH’s testing expenses from earlier in the pandemic and commit the hospital to continuing efforts well into next year, but on its own dime.

County solicitor Chris Hausner said the contract would now run from March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, rather than May 19, 2020, to Dec. 30, 2020, under the original contract. CARES funds will cover expenses up until Dec. 30.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said that the reimbursement of expenses incurred earlier in 2020 will free up funds for the hospital to continue testing and contact tracing after the CARES money expires.

Ripchinski also said LGH is not abandoning or scaling down contact tracing efforts as has been going on in other states.

“We’re committed to continue the effort,” he said. “Despite the increasing cases, our teams, through creative staffing, have been able to still reach about 67% of the cases and running about 56% of the contacts.”

He said that averages out to 2.5 contacts per case.

Testing may also see an increase, Ripchinski said. LGH has conducted over 92,000 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, and Ripchinski said that 40% of the county’s more than 16,000 positive tests have come since the beginning of November.

“We’re looking at easier options as far as expanding access to those areas that are already testing and options for appointments inside of those areas, but also looking at other potential for mass testing,” he said, adding that one option is a return to the drive-thru testing sites seen in the spring.