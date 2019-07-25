More details are emerging as Lancaster General Health develops its plans to expand the emergency room at its flagship downtown hospital.

The expansion will add about 32,550 square feet to the emergency department on the hospital’s ground floor and increase the number of treatment bays from 54 to about 100, John Hershey, a landscape architect with RGS Associates, told Lancaster city’s zoning board at a hearing this month.

It will be part of a four-story, 71,200-square-foot addition on the hospital’s west side, Hershey said.

Above the emergency room will be a dining area, relocated from the ground floor to create additional room for the ER. A portion will extend over the existing drop-off area on North Duke Street. A corresponding kitchen will be relocated to the basement, again to make room.

Above the dining area will be mechanical space and shell space for future use, Hershey said.

There is a “critical need” for the expansion, attorney Michael Davis of firm Barley Snyder told the board.

With the closure of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, the former St. Joseph Hospital, LGH is the only acute-care hospital in Lancaster. UPMC Pinnacle’s emergency department had 16 beds.

LGH’s emergency department, designed for 90,000 patient visits a year, saw 118,000 patients in 2018. It’s seeing a further increase this year, Davis said.

Hershey, Davis and hospital officials appeared before the board to seek a height variance, which was granted for the addition. The building is to be a little under 64 feet high; the maximum allowed by right there is 45 feet.

The additional height is necessary, Hershey testified, and it won’t have a negative impact on nearby properties. LGH itself owns all but one of the properties directly across the street, he said.

Hospital officials previously said the project could cost around $115 million. Construction could start as early as the winter and could take up to three years.

“We remain in the very early stages,” spokesman John Lines said.

