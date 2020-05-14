Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will close a COVID-19 donation and materials center but continue accepting contributed masks and other protective equipment elsewhere, it announced this week.

People may continue to pick up fabric and mask-making materials and drop off other donations at the Clipper Magazine Stadium center through 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 16, when it will close "due to decreased traffic," the system said.

Tent-based COVID-19 testing at the stadium is continuing, and the system said starting Monday, May 18, homemade masks and other donated items may be delivered to the James Street entrance of Lancaster General Hospital from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

"Turn onto the circle off James Street and stop in front of the hospital entrance," the system said. "Look for LG Health greeters who will offer instruction."

In addition to hand-sewn masks, the system said it's accepting:

• Masks: N95 surgical masks; paper masks (ear loop or tie) in original carton*

• Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

• Gowns: disposable water-resistant cover gowns in original carton

• Gloves, non-latex, all sizes, in original carton

• Head covers, disposable bouffant type with elastic band

• Shoe covers, disposable

• PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

