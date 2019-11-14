A Berks County social fire hall that caught fire Thursday morning called for assistance from Lancaster fire crews.
The fire started shortly after 6 a.m., and was upgraded quickly to a three-alarm fire, which called for more fire units from southern Berks County and Lancaster County to assist.
The social hall at 100 E. Summit Street once served the Mohnton fire station, according to the Reading Eagle.
Smoke was seen across Mohnton Borough, the Eagle reported.
Firefighters from Fivepointsville, Adamstown, Bowmansville, Reamstown, Smokestown and Reinholds fire companies responded.
A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police was on scene this morning.