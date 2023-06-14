Lancaster Farmland Trust now preserves 35,000 acres -- a fitting milestone for its 35th year of operation.

Weber Farm in Brecknock Township hosted a celebratory event today to mark the occasion.

"It's a good feeling, you know, it's all about the legacy you leave behind," said second-generation owner Dave Weber, "and being a wise steward with what the Lord's given you."

The Webers’ sale of a conservation easement to the Farmland Trust that requires the land to remain used for farming pushed the trust’s total of preserved land to the 35,000-acre mark.

Trust President and CEO Jeff Swinehart said Weber Farm’s equine operation is next to land zoned for industrial use and the farm owners became distressed when warehouse developers inquired about buying the property.

“The Webers are really just appalled with the fact that potential conversion of their farm could happen,” Swinehart said, “and that really motivated them to reach out to Lancaster Farmland Trust.”

Swinehart said the trust hears lots of concern from the public about the rate of warehouse development in the county.

There were 35 storage warehouse or distribution center projects approved in the last five years in Lancaster County, said Michael Fitzpatrick, communications director for the county commissioner's office.

Swinehart also cited the Farms Under Threat 2040 report from American Farmland Trust that estimated that existing patterns of residential growth could result in Lancaster County losing 27,000 acres of farmland by 2040. Swinehart said 18,000 of those acres would fall outside designated growth areas and would total an area equivalent to 231 farms of the 78-acre average size for the county.

Swinehart said agricultural land provides economic value to the county but also drives tourism and impacts quality of life.

The Lancaster County Agriculture Council estimates that the county brings in more than $1.5 billion in crop value each year and that agriculture drives $580 million worth of annual tourism.

Speakers at today’s event included Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Lisa Graybeal, County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, County Commissioner Joshua G. Parsons, County Commissioner John Trescot, chair of the Trust’s Board of Trustees Jeff Kirk and Swinehart.

"The threat of development is constant, as the Webers mentioned this morning," Graybeal said. "So it's easy to understand why preservation is a priority."

Lancaster County among top in the nation in preserved farmland

Tom Daniels, who studies land use and environmental planning at the University of Pennsylvania and is a former director of the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, confirmed that Lancaster County has the most preserved farmland of all U.S. counties.

“It’s worth preserving the farmland here because it’s so good and it’s so productive,” Daniels said, noting that Lancaster is the No. 1 agricultural county in Pennsylvania and one of the top 20 in the United States.

Counting the 35,000 acres preserved by the Trust and the more than 85,000 acres preserved by the Agriculture Preserve Board, the county tops 120,000 preserved acres and more than 1,500 preserved farms, Daniels said. He calculated that number to be 30% of all agricultural land in the county.

For comparison, Daniels reported that Berks and Chester counties each preserve about

about 80,000 acres, while Carroll County in Maryland preserves around 75,000 acres and Montgomery County, Maryland preserves about 73,000 acres.

The Trust has been successful at preserving contiguous plots of farmland in its attempt to help shape the county’s development, he added.

“You’re really separating where the development goes from where the agricultural land is,” Daniels said.

Daniels only knows of three other land trusts in the country who have preserved more farmland than Lancaster Farmland Trust.

The Maine Farmland Trust has preserved 68,000 acres and the Vermont Land Trust has preserved 145,000 acres of farmland, Daniels said, noting that those are statewide organizations. Marin Agricultural Land Trust in northern California has preserved more than 55,000 acres, he said.