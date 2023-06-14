The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Lancaster Farmland Trust now preserves 35,000 acres -- a fitting milestone for its 35th year of operation.
Weber Farm in Brecknock Township hosted a celebratory event today to mark the occasion.
"It's a good feeling, you know, it's all about the legacy you leave behind," said second-generation owner Dave Weber, "and being a wise steward with what the Lord's given you."
The Webers’ sale of a conservation easement to the Farmland Trust that requires the land to remain used for farming pushed the trust’s total of preserved land to the 35,000-acre mark.
Trust President and CEO Jeff Swinehart said Weber Farm’s equine operation is next to land zoned for industrial use and the farm owners became distressed when warehouse developers inquired about buying the property.
“The Webers are really just appalled with the fact that potential conversion of their farm could happen,” Swinehart said, “and that really motivated them to reach out to Lancaster Farmland Trust.”
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, works with Cody, 3, on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, places a bridle on Cody, 3, on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, places a bridle on Cody, 3, on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, takes Cody, 3, on a small ride on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Madelyn Good, daughter of David and Alexandra Weber, works on the family farm D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, where she cleans up Zing, 4, in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Madelyn Good, daughter of David and Alexandra Weber, works on the family farm D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, where she trains Zing, 4, in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Madelyn Good, daughter of David and Alexandra Weber, works on the family farm D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, where she rides Zing, 4, in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber works to spread fertilizer on a hay field before the rain starts on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber works to spread fertilizer on a hay field before the rain starts on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber also raises steer on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber also raises steer on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Weber family farm to become the 35,000th preserved acreage in Lancaster County [photos]
The David and Alexandra Weber farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, will be preserved on Wednesday of this week as the 35,000th acreage saved to development in Lancaster County.
Located in Reinholds, David started boarding horses with about 10 stalls in 1979. The facility now has 68 stalls, several arenas, indoor and outdoor rings, pastures and a large clientele that trusts David and his crew to oversee their animals care and instruction.
With 110 acres on the farm, they specialize in developing communication with young horses, and aim to bring horses to full competitive potential.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, works with Cody, 3, on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, places a bridle on Cody, 3, on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, places a bridle on Cody, 3, on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber of D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, takes Cody, 3, on a small ride on his farm in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Madelyn Good, daughter of David and Alexandra Weber, works on the family farm D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, where she cleans up Zing, 4, in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Madelyn Good, daughter of David and Alexandra Weber, works on the family farm D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, where she trains Zing, 4, in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
Madelyn Good, daughter of David and Alexandra Weber, works on the family farm D-BAR-W Equestrian Center, where she rides Zing, 4, in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber works to spread fertilizer on a hay field before the rain starts on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber works to spread fertilizer on a hay field before the rain starts on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber also raises steer on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
David Weber also raises steer on his family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
The David and Alexandra Weber family farm, D-BAR-W Equestrian Center in Reinholds on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Weber farm will become the 35,000th preserved acreage by the Lancaster Farmland Trust on Wednesday of this week.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Swinehart said the trust hears lots of concern from the public about the rate of warehouse development in the county.
There were 35 storage warehouse or distribution center projects approved in the last five years in Lancaster County, said Michael Fitzpatrick, communications director for the county commissioner's office.
Swinehart also cited the Farms Under Threat 2040 report from American Farmland Trust that estimated that existing patterns of residential growth could result in Lancaster County losing 27,000 acres of farmland by 2040. Swinehart said 18,000 of those acres would fall outside designated growth areas and would total an area equivalent to 231 farms of the 78-acre average size for the county.
Swinehart said agricultural land provides economic value to the county but also drives tourism and impacts quality of life.
Speakers at today’s event included Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Lisa Graybeal, County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, County Commissioner Joshua G. Parsons, County Commissioner John Trescot, chair of the Trust’s Board of Trustees Jeff Kirk and Swinehart.
"The threat of development is constant, as the Webers mentioned this morning," Graybeal said. "So it's easy to understand why preservation is a priority."
Lancaster County among top in the nation in preserved farmland
Tom Daniels, who studies land use and environmental planning at the University of Pennsylvania and is a former director of the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, confirmed that Lancaster County has the most preserved farmland of all U.S. counties.
“It’s worth preserving the farmland here because it’s so good and it’s so productive,” Daniels said, noting that Lancaster is the No. 1 agricultural county in Pennsylvania and one of the top 20 in the United States.
Counting the 35,000 acres preserved by the Trust and the more than 85,000 acres preserved by the Agriculture Preserve Board, the county tops 120,000 preserved acres and more than 1,500 preserved farms, Daniels said. He calculated that number to be 30% of all agricultural land in the county.
For comparison, Daniels reported that Berks and Chester counties each preserve about
about 80,000 acres, while Carroll County in Maryland preserves around 75,000 acres and Montgomery County, Maryland preserves about 73,000 acres.
The Trust has been successful at preserving contiguous plots of farmland in its attempt to help shape the county’s development, he added.
“You’re really separating where the development goes from where the agricultural land is,” Daniels said.
Daniels only knows of three other land trusts in the country who have preserved more farmland than Lancaster Farmland Trust.
The Maine Farmland Trust has preserved 68,000 acres and the Vermont Land Trust has preserved 145,000 acres of farmland, Daniels said, noting that those are statewide organizations. Marin Agricultural Land Trust in northern California has preserved more than 55,000 acres, he said.