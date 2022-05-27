Exceeding their targeted goal by nearly $1 million, officials at the Lancaster Farmland Trust announced this week they raised about $8.4 million toward protecting local farms against non-agricultural development.

In fact, the money raised through the multi-year Honoring the Promise fundraising campaign allowed for the preservation of 62 farms, totaling 4,040 acres to include 93,668 feet of streamside land and 394 acres of forest, according to a Wednesday news release.

“The campaign leveraged more than $22 million from contributions of easement value from landowners and other funding sources,” Trust officials said.

That exceeded expectations, according to trust officials, whose original goal was to raise $7.5 million to preserve 50 farms when the campaign was launched in 2019.

“We are leaving a remarkable legacy to future generations – our farmland and natural resources protected in perpetuity. I'm grateful that our community has joined us in making the campaign a reality,” trust President and CEO Jeff Swinehart said in a statement.

All told, more than 510 donors, including new donors, committed money to the campaign, which was spearheaded by co-chairs Beverly Steinman of The Steinman Foundation and Steinman Communications, F. Barry Shaw of The Wenger Group and former trust Executive Director Karen Martynick.

Trust officials also credited The Steinman Foundation for committing a $2 million matching grant to the initiative, which they described as “the largest gift ever awarded by the Foundation and the largest single gift ever received by Lancaster Farmland Trust.”

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.

"Through our multi-decade relationship with Lancaster Farmland Trust, we've learned a couple of things about farmland in Lancaster County. We've learned that it's a national treasure, and it's something that needs to be preserved. It's under a lot of pressure, Shane Zimmerman, president of The Steinman Foundation said in a statement.

Each year, about 1,200 acres of farmlands is developed in the county, largely to support its growing population, according to the release. That population is expected to grow by another 100,000 people in the next 20 years, officials said.

Preserving farmland protects it from non-agricultural development by setting up legal restrictions that ensure future owners must keep it in farming.

In its 34-year existence, officials at the nonprofit Lancaster Farmland Trust have preserved more than 34,000 acres across 550 farms.