Facing a growing waiting list of farmers who wanted to work with the Lancaster Farmland Trust in order to make sure their property isn’t developed, the organization’s leaders decided to begin its first major public fundraising campaign to end the waiting, two or three years in some instances.

LFT leaders announced Wednesday that it has reached the final phase of that effort - a $7.5 million capital campaign - calling on the wider public to help them secure funding to preserve an additional 1,000 acres of farmland.

“It’s time to ask the community to help push us over our goal of $7.5 million so we preserve all 50 farms on the waiting list and ensure that 4,000 more acres of beautiful, productive Lancaster County farmland are protected forever,” said Karen Martynick, LFT’s executive director.

About 40 farms have already been preserved, or have started the process, Martynick said.

That process works through a type of deed restriction called a conservation easement. A farm owner who wants to make sure the land remains farmland in perpetuity essentially sells the rights to develop the land for other purposes to an outside entity like the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board or a trust like the LFT.

In so doing, the current owner removes the ability for future owners to build on or convert the farmland to something else.

Martynick and other supporters of the effort spoke under a tent set up next to the parking lot of Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, in front of beautiful views of farmland that LFT’s executive director said is already preserved.

The remaining money needed to reach that goal, about $600,000, would assist the LFT in securing preservation deals with 10 more farm owners. Martynick said the organization is looking to raise the money within the next 100 days.

The money raised for the capital campaign includes a $2 million grant from the Steinman Foundation, a local family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications, including LNP Media Group. LFT announced last year that Beverly “Peggy” Steinman, chairman emeritus of Steinman Communications, is an honorary co-chair of the Farmland Trust’s capital campaign.

The launch of the fundraising effort to the public also comes as the LFT released a new report last week that called on government agencies to double down on the amount of preserved farmland in Lancaster County before encroaching development takes more of it off the map.

Titled “The State of Farmland Preservation in Lancaster County,” the report also claims the county is losing farmland each year largely due to a growing population, and recommends county officials devote $125 million to farmland preservation by 2030 – about the amount local officials allocated in the previous 37 years, according to data from the report.

Such a large increase in funding from the county would follow a recent decline, according to the report. Between 2010 and 2020, the county’s funding to preserve farms dropped by 40%, the report says. In 2021, such funding totaled about $2 million.

All three members of Lancaster County’s Board of Commissioners repeated their support of farmland preservation, LFT’s work, and agriculture’s vital role in the county’s economy and cultural identity at Wednesday’s event.

None of the three commissioners went so far as to commit to a larger allocation to the Agricultural Preserve Board the next county budget, one of the recommendations featured in LFT’s report released last week.

“Money’s important, but we didn’t get to be No. 1 just by funding this,” said Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, referring after the event to the county’s status as having the most preserved farmland in the nation. “This is a way of life, people here believe in it. Whether you’re working the farm, or a municipal official or county official, it took everybody working together,” he said, adding that 85% of recent development has taken place in areas that county planning officials deemed more suitable for new construction, not on farmland.

Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman said after the event he continues to be a strong supporter of farmland preservation and that’s not going to change.

“We want to make sure that as there’s continued pressure on farms that we preserve as many as we can,” said Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons after the event. “We’re going to talk about that in our budget process as we do every year.”