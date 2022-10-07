Having recently concluded an $8.4 million capital campaign and been on the receiving end of $1.5 million of Lancaster County’s federal pandemic relief funds, Lancaster Farmland Trust is well positioned to strengthen its efforts to preserve Lancaster County farmland.

But with a growing population creating pressure to turn farmland into shopping malls, business complexes and housing developments, the nonprofit says it urgently needs to pick up the pace.

“Our new plan in a general sense is not changing the direction or mission of Lancaster Farmland Trust, but really to accelerate the pace of preservation and the stewardship of land,” said Jeff Swinehart, president and CEO of the Lancaster Farmland Trust

At its annual dinner event in late September, The Lancaster Farmland Trust celebrated the preservation of 34,266 acres of farmland on 557 farms since it was established in 1988. But the event was also a chance to highlight the urgency of the effort in a county where it estimates more than 1,200 acres of land are lost to development every year, an amount that equals the acreage the trust preserved over the past year.

“Our work provides a wonderful quality of life to our community in Lancaster, preserving this place we get to call home. Yet, we know our farmland is at risk of development,” said Swinehart, who oversees the Strasburg-based organization that has 14 employees and an annual budget of $6.3 million

The Lancaster Farmland Trust preserves farmland by paying landowners to forgo development rights for their properties. In return, the trust receives a perpetual conservation easement that gives it a legally enforceable right to ensure the lands remain agricultural.

In addition to addressing a waiting list of farmers interested in having their land preserved, the trust also helps farmers improve water quality by providing resources and expertise to prevent erosion and improve the quality of water which eventually makes its way to the Chesapeake Bay.

Lancaster Farmland Trust works in tandem with the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, which also preserves farmland through buying development rights and securing conservation easements. Together the organizations have preserved some nearly 120,000 acres of farmland, an amount that represents nearly 20% of the county’s total acreage and about 30% of the land that is zoned agricultural.

Yet with some 322,000 acres of unpreserved farmland in the Lancaster County, Swinehart says there’s a real danger of losing farmland, even if it is part of a local municipality’s agricultural zone.

“Those zoning designations are only as good as the current board of supervisors in those local communities,” he said. “So those zoning designations could rally shift at any point in time. The only way to really guarantee that we don’t lose that agricultural land out there is to have it permanently preserved.”

Public-private partnership

Lancaster Farmland Trust receives regular financial support from the county government but raises most of its money from private donations.

In May, the trust concluded a capital campaign that brought in $8.4 million from more than 500 donors and included a $2 million matching grant from The Steinman Foundation, which was the largest single gift the trust has ever received.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.

The Lancaster Farmland Trust was established in 1988 to provide an option for Plain Sect landowners whose religious beliefs about separation of church and state made them uncomfortable working with the county program, which had begun in 1980. Today, Swinehart said about 85% of its clients are Amish or Mennonite farmers.

While the Lancaster Farmland Trust typically pays less per acre for conservation easements – an average of $1,200 per acre compared to the county’s average of $2,800 per acre – the trust offers more flexibility in its easements, Swinehart said.

For example, the county Agricultural Preserve Board only allows one dwelling unit per farm -- no matter the farm’s size -- but the trust typically allows one house for every 25 acres of farmland.

Swinehart said that means the trust could allow a preserved 100-acre farm to be subdivided to create another farm with two dwellings, while keeping the option for additional residential subdivision for another house. Swinehart said such flexibility can be attractive to Plain Sect landowners who want to have several generations living on the same farm, or nearby.

With farmland preservation consistently registering as a top concern for Lancaster County residents, Swinehart said having multiple options benefits farmers as well as any resident who values the county’s agricultural heritage.

“At the end of the day, the outcome is essentially same with farms permanently protected and available for agricultural use,” he said. “It’s a great public private partnership. It is really why the county is the leader on farmland preservation in the nation.”