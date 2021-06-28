A home made of hemp was one of several educational displays featured Monday at a ceremony marking the start of a 25-state road trip by Lancaster Farming’s Industrial Hemp Podcast.

Innovative uses of this recently legalized crop like homebuilding are the kinds of things that weekly podcast host Eric Hurlock plans to highlight as he visits hemp-related sites across the country.

“Agriculture has to be one of the main solutions for mitigating climate change,” Hurlock told those gathered at Monday’s event at Penn State's Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Manheim. “We can’t get out of the mess we’re in without farmers. We’re in dire straits environmentally. Hemp doesn’t have to be the answer but I haven’t seen any other crop that can do what hemp can do.”

The house built by industrial hemp company Americhanvre Cast – Hemp is a traveling exhibit designed to show the crop’s versatility.

“This is a real living example of what you can do with the output from the fiber industrial crop. This house survived over 3,300 miles on the road. That’s a testament to both the material and design,” said Cameron McIntosh, president and principal owner of Americhanvre Cast – Hemp.

The Lancaster Farming Industrial Hemp Podcast, established in 2018, has been recognized by pivotal hemp industry figures for reaching thousands with information that provides the farming community or those interested with insight about the crop and growing practices.

Hurlock and the podcast will hit the road on Tuesday in a trip dubbed the Lancaster Farming National Hemp Tour. The plan is to provide education and examples that will shift focus from the medicinal and drug uses of the hemp plant and to the long-term positive impact of industrial hemp in uses like food, fuel, fiber, grain and building materials, he said.

Monday’s event and the coming tour show just how far hemp has come in a relatively short time, said state Secretary of Agriculture Russel Redding.

“Congress decided to do something after 80 years in the 2018 Farm bill,” he said, pointing to the legalization of the crop. “It’s been a long journey. To be at a point where you’re standing at Penn State’s Research Farm talking about hemp, and you’ve got hempcrete and genetics being discussed. All of that, is amazing progress,” Redding said at Monday’s event.

The 31-foot Ford Sunseeker recreational vehicle that will be used on the tour was also at the event and was loaded up with sponsor logos on the rear of the vehicle.

Hurlock and his family plan to begin the tour Tuesday, traveling more than 100 miles a day across 25 states, with stops in 15 from North Carolina to Ohio.

Hurlock will talk with hemp pioneers, farmers, and visionaries about the importance of hemp agriculture with hopes to propel environmental change. They are expected to be on the road for six weeks.

“If it wasn’t me and somebody else was doing this, I’d be like, why does that guy get to do it? I’d be a little jealous and frustrated,” said Hurlock. “I think the reason for that is I created something of value for Lancaster Farming. I created it out of nothing and it’s grown. It’s not lost on me on how fortunate I am.”

Lancaster Farming, a publication of LNP Media Group, also publishes LNP | LancasterOnline.