Upper Leacock farmer Amos Miller said he may give up selling meat and poultry instead of complying with federal food safety laws.

Doing so would end a half-dozen years of efforts by federal regulators to bring him into compliance.

But a federal judge told Miller that’s not what he or the federal government, not to mention Miller’s own attorney, want to see happen.

“Nobody wants you to stop doing what you do. You just need to come into compliance,” U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith told Miller during a three-plus hour hearing Tuesday.

The hearing’s purpose was for Smith to review how well Miller has been cooperating with a food safety expert he appointed to work with Miller.

It’s been, in Miller’s own words, a struggle.

In a court filing late last month, Miller, who referred to himself as a “real party in interest,” acknowledged his noncompliance with Smith’s court orders that he cooperate with the expert.

“RPII wishes to disclose that he struggles with his own acknowledged weaknesses and internal conflict when facing the hard decisions whether and what to sell customers relying upon him to support their stated needs but that he must subordinate his struggle to the dictates of the court order,” he wrote.

The reference to “real party in interest” and other language in the filing appeared to refer to Miller’s past reliance on “sovereign citizen” beliefs. They include the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow.

$105,000 in fines and other costs

Tuesday's hearing bore out the difficulties Miller referenced in the filing.

According to testimony from George Lapsley, the expert, and Paul Flanagan of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, Miller has been selling meat and poultry that the government took possession of as part of the ongoing court case. He’s also not let them fully access the farm as required by court order.

The meat and poultry was shipped to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Other food was found at a trucking company, destined for distribution in Florida and Colorado.

Flanagan said it would be “incredibly easy” for Miller to become a federally inspected slaughterhouse — and that Miller had been partially compliant in the past.

Flanagan said he thinks Miller doesn’t want to spend that money, but if he did, he would be able to recoup those costs and earn more money slaughtering for other farmers.

Miller said compliance would impact other parts of his business and have a negative effect on him. He said his customers demand “nutrient dense food” and view his products as medicine.

Flanagan said all food is nutrient dense and that he did not know what Miller meant by the term.

But at the end of the hearing, Miller indicated a willingness to try to work with Lapsley and inspectors. He also agreed to pay more than $105,000 in fines and costs as a good faith showing before next Friday’s hearing. Another hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Miller was supposed to have paid $50,000 in March. However, he instead sent the check to his attorney’s previous residence.

Miller said getting the money would be difficult. Through various online fundraising accounts, supporters have contributed more than $160,000 to support Miller’s business and legal fight.