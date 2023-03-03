A Mount Joy Township farm sanctuary is working to improve its security equipment after staff said they found evidence that someone tried to break into a barn on its property overnight Tuesday.

Lancaster Farm Sanctuary Executive Director and Co-Founder Sarah Salluzzo said she and other staff members Wednesday morning noticed tire tracks and pieces from a car's bumper around a large barn at its site, along with a dog crate left behind from a robbery attempt they believe happened sometime overnight.

The sanctuary, at 1871 Milton Grove Road, is a refuge for abused or neglected animals. It hosts a variety of animals, including pigs, turkeys, alpacas, cows and more, while promoting ethical animal treatment and vegan lifestyles.

Farm staff have theorized that an intruder pulled up to the barn with a car and fled when floodlights came on, Salluzzo said. The staff accounted for all 80 animals on the farm, and nothing was reported stolen.

Northwest Regional Police Department Chief Mark Mayberry said an officer responded and also saw the tire tracks, broken plastic and abandoned animal crate. He said a vehicle likely backed into a tree and there's no active investigation unless there are any developments.

"We were so relieved when we realized everybody was OK," Salluzzo said. "And, honestly, it's been kind of a good kick in the pants for us. Just to shore things up."

Salluzzo said after reviewing the incident she believes intruders came with malicious intentions against the farm, as it has experienced harassment and insults online in the past.

"We get a lot of like hateful comments, especially on Facebook and stuff about our work and how animals are food, and they're not friends," Salluzzo said. "So, I mean, who knows?"

Since the incident, the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary has asked donors for help in raising the funds to add internet lines, cameras and lights to the property. In under one day the sanctuary raised $10,000 of its $15,000 goal and is currently at $12,745 as of 10 a.m. Friday.

"It feels so great," Salluzzo said. "People have been sending us messages and calling and emailing. And obviously all the donations coming in and comments, it just feels really good. And we really, really appreciate it."

