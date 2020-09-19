Struggling under $6 million of debt, Lancaster Family YMCA is hoping to turn things around with a new fundraising campaign and management agreement with a neighboring Y.

Its debt has increased by $500,000 since LNP | LancasterOnline reported in June on a proposed merger that fell through involving a Chester County YMCA.

Lancaster Family YMCA board president Steve Kirchner told LNP | LancasterOnline the fundraising goal has increased to $1.5 million ahead of a new capital campaign to begin next month following refinancing talks with its bank lender. He would not discuss terms of the loan.

“Our board of directors worked tirelessly to ensure that Lancaster has a YMCA,” he said, noting the Y’s presence in Lancaster County going on 166 years. “We still have a lot of work to do ... but we’re well on our way to do it.”

The local Y is partnering with the YMCA of York and York County via a management agreement that will have York YMCA CEO Larry Richardson leading both organizations. The local YMCA also will get help from the York Y’s human resource department.

Kirchner said the agreement will be a test for a potentially expanded partnership between the two organizations.

“The expectation is to fully explore an extension of that management agreement — hopefully through 2021,” he said. “A merger is a possibility.”

The local YMCA’s City Center and Lampeter-Strasburg locations reopened to the public Monday for the first time since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local licensing agencies and health officials, according to a message at the Lancaster Family YMCA’s website.

“We had a plan that we were days away from a merger agreement,” he said, referring to previous plans to merge with the West Chester-based YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Those talks broke down when the pandemic hit.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It really decimated our situation,” he said, “and we put in a lot of work over the summer to get going from there.”

Kirchner said talks are ongoing with a consultant to draft another letter to the community to solicit donations toward the $1.5 million fundraising goal. Some donation pledge talks with targeted donors are ongoing, but Kirchner said the vast majority of the goal amount is outstanding.

“We need membership to come back, keep our sustainability,” he said. “We need help from the community.”

For more Lancaster County news: