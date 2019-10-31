The Lancaster Family YMCA has announced the sale of its recreation center in New Holland as it continues to look for a smaller facility in the area.
The 55,000-square foot recreation center at 123 N. Shirk Road was sold for $1.8 million to First Eastern Development Company but will stay open for members through Dec. 23, the YMCA said.
“This was not an easy decision for the Board, but after evaluating all options we came to the tough decision that it was not possible to maintain a facility of this size and scope and it would be necessary to sell the building,” Bill Hauber Lancaster Family YMCA board chairman said in a statement announcing the sale.
“Our hope is that the Y can continue to provide services in Eastern Lancaster County through another right-sized facility,” he said.
Opened in 2009 as the New Holland Recreation Center, the facility been operated since 2013 by the Lancaster Family YMCA, which became the owner of the property in 2017.
In September the Lancaster Family YMCA told members that it was consider a sale of the center whose pool was closed because of needed repairs.
In the Thursday press release announcing the sale, the Lancaster Family YMCA said its members in New Holland will be able to visit Lancaster Family YMCA branches in Lancaster and Lampeter-Strasburg. The Lancaster Family YMCA also said it will begin managing the Leola pool next summer.
First Eastern Development Company is a commercial real estate investment firm that owns the 121,000-square foot warehouse adjoining the YMCA building.