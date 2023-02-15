A Lancaster family of three was forced out of their home after a nearby fire on New Year’s Eve. By early February, they were finally getting back on their feet.

Then tragedy struck again.

“It doesn't feel real,” said Jessica Graham, 29, whose family was forced out of their most recent home, 303 W. Lemon St., after a Feb. 6 fire nearby.

“It feels like the worst kind of deja vu. I just don't want to do it again.”

Graham and Corey Oatman, 32, lived at 405 Lancaster Ave. with their 8-year-old daughter, Kennedi Oatman, for about four years. The family was in Baltimore when a fire broke out at 427 W. Lemon St. on Dec. 31, killing sisters, Ariana and Anna Leavitt. They lived next door, but damage from the fire, which was caused by an electrical failure, forced them to find a new home.

The family lost “pretty much everything,” Graham said. Volunteers with the American Red Cross, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance, gave the family a debit card with $515, a bag of essentials (a blanket, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, tissues), and list of resources to contact for further support.

A week later, they moved into 303 W. Lemon St. and were in the process of furnishing the home. But on Feb. 6, a fire at 301 W. Lemon St. destroyed two apartments, displacing five people and three pets, including the family-of-three, forcing them to stay at a motel near Park City Mall.

The family wasn’t home when the most recent fire started, either. Oatman, an assistant furnace at Arconic, was at work, and Graham, a freelancer for social media marketing, was at the emergency room, getting stitches for a cut on her hand. Their daughter was at Thomas Wharton Elementary, where she’s in the third grade.

It’s “like the fire is following us,” Graham said the day of the second fire.

“I'm definitely thankful that we didn't experience the smoke and the alarms,” she said. “I can't imagine how much more traumatic that would have been.”

The cause of the second fire has remained undetermined. Chief Todd Hutchinson said the building had electrical problems, but the tenants in apartment 301 were also smokers.

"It's just unfortunate," Hutchinson said, adding that it’s up to the homeowners or other investigating agencies to conduct a more in depth analysis of how the fire started.

Though Oatman and Graham were both born and raised in Lancaster city and had wanted to stay in the city, they’re considering moving outside.

“It's making me think ‘do we have a bunch of old faulty wiring going on in the city?’ “ Oatman said. “If I move into another apartment, am I going to be OK?”

Graham said their main priority is Kennedi, keeping her life as similar as possible.

“She has her own community and her own friends, and I don't want her to lose that because of these circumstances,” she said.

Oatman urges others to get renter’s insurance.

“We were waiting until our policy canceled at the end of this month to switch and bundle it with our car insurance,” he said. “But we didn't switch it soon enough.”

Graham also encourages families to put together a fire safety plan.

“Like thinking ahead, ‘What hotel would we go to? Where would we book?’” she said. “It's nice having something planned out, so it takes away from having to make major decisions when you've got insane brain fog.”

The family moved to a different hotel down the street on Saturday, one that Graham hopes will have a kitchen, so the family won’t have to buy food three times a day.

A GoFundMe is raising money to help support the family, raising $4,355 as of Tuesday afternoon. Oatman and Graham are also musicians, performing as Corey O and Jess AF, respectively. Together, they’re known as “Two Broke Kids.” Oatman’s music is featured as a part of Music for Everyone’s “Songs for Justice” at the Lancaster Museum of Art. He's also a decorated veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012.

While the family-of-three appreciates the help of the Red Cross, they recommend each household making a plan specific to their family.

“Having savings, having a preparation plan, it's just so important,” Graham said. “You just really don't understand how important until you experience it.”