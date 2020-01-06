HARRISBURG — Hours before the Pennsylvania Farm Show was set to open, Imagine decided she wanted out.

She wanted out of her mother, Anna, and into the world. Imagine, a heifer, was born at 11:10 p.m. Friday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. She was the first calf born this year at the Calving Corner exhibit, part of the Farm Show’s “Destination Dairy” promoting the state’s dairy industry and farmers.

“One (cow) did not wait to put on a show,” said Andy Bollinger, who owns the Lititz-based Meadow Spring Farm, along with Anna and her mother, with his father, Tom Bollinger.

Meadow Spring Farm, part of the Calving Corner through today, is one of three Lancaster County dairy farms that will be featured in the exhibit this week. Franklin View Farm, of Washington Boro, will run the exhibit Wednesday and Thursday, and Yippee! Farms, of Mount Joy, will be featured Friday and Saturday.

Cows will calve — give birth, that is — at the Calving Corner, allowing attendees to witness the process. Many attendees who pet Anna were shocked by how soft the calf was, and more shocked that she was just born late Friday night before the Farm Show Complex opened Saturday.

Meadow Spring Farm milks approximately 400 cows and farms 650 acres, Andy Bollinger said. This is the first time this multigenerational farm has been featured at the Farm Show.

The Bollinger family was asked in February to participate in the Calving Corner. Because the cows need to be pregnant and ready to deliver right on time for the Farm Show — with a gestational period of about nine months, like humans — the farmers tried to impregnate 15 cows to have them ready for the right days during the Farm Show. The farm brought four cows to calve during their two exhibition days.

Promoting industry

Andy Bollinger said he was excited to promote Pennsylvania’s dairy industry — which has struggled along with the rest of the nation’s dairy industry, as consumption declines in favor of plant-based substitutes and the market is strained by the trade war with China. In the first six months of 2019, U.S. dairy exports to China dropped by 54%, NPR reported.

“The general consumer is further removed from the farm today than they ever were,” Bollinger, 43, said. “My parents’ generation would’ve all had a grandparent that would’ve grown up on the farm. I feel like as farmers we need to do a better job of connecting to consumers just to build that trust factor, especially with the internet and social media, there’s so much stuff out there that may or may not be true.”

A normal day for Bollinger starts around 4:30 a.m., and if he’s just caring for the cows, he’ll be done around 6 p.m. The family supplies milk to Clover Farms Dairy of Berks County.

“If there’s still corn to plant or hay to make, then we work until 10 o’clock at night,” Bollinger said.

Pennsylvania’s dairy industry is the seventh largest in the nation, producing 10.6 billion pounds of milk each year and supporting 52,000 jobs across the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Bollinger’s daughter Sally, 13, was excited to speak with other Pennsylvania residents about her family’s farm.

The Ephrata Middle School student’s favorite part of her farm?

“We work on it as a family, and it’s been passed down from generation to generation,” she said. “I think that’s just really cool.”