In 1727, Ulrich Shallenberger traveled from Bern, Switzerland, to the British colonies in America, and in 1748, he bought the first of 140 acres of land in what are now West Hempfield and Manor townships in Lancaster County.

Eight generations later, the Shellenberger family (the name shifted over the years) still owns 96 of those acres as well as the original deeds signed by William Penn’s sons Thomas and Richard.

Just southeast of Columbia Borough and about a mile and a half from the Susquehanna River as the crow flies, Manorfield Farm is nestled along a curve of Prospect Road, hidden behind trees in the shadow of a hill.

A silo towers over the farm’s oldest building, a white barn built in 1846 that now serves as the hub of the farm’s milling business. Around the corner, a brick house and a log house are home to two Shellenberger brothers and their wives.

On the afternoon of Aug. 19, the Shellenberger family threw a party with dozens of family members and immediate neighbors to celebrate the farm’s 275th anniversary. On a sunny, breezy afternoon, they ate barbacue and cake and milled around the property, playing basketball and cornhole and sharing family stories and old photos.

Don and Carole Shellenberger became the sole owners of the farm in 1985 when they bought it from Don’s two uncles. He had already been given his father’s shares.

Don’s brother, Ken, also lives on the farm with his wife, Kay Shellenberger. The line between Manor and West Hempfield townships bisects the farm and runs between the brothers’ houses. Don’s daughter, Robin, attended Penn Manor schools, while her cousin Jake, born five months after her, went to Hempfield.

Robin married Joshua Jeffers, and they will be the ninth generation to own the farm. The Jeffers live nearby with their two children, Lily, 14, and Connor, 11, who could be 10th-generation owners. Lily and Connor are the fourth generation of their family to attend Central Manor Elementary School.

Robin described her childhood on the farm throwing hay bales, tending their Christmas tree crops and chasing sheep (and being chased by them) as “magical.”

“It was hard work,” Robin said. “I remember not wanting to do a lot of the hard work sometimes, as any teenager would. But I’ve learned to appreciate it. … It was character developing for sure.”

An unbroken chain

Keeping a farm in the family is no easy feat, and few make it 275 years. Children marry and move away or they don’t want to farm, fights break out among siblings — the potential pitfalls are many. Owner Don knows it’s a rare accomplishment.

“We’re just lucky enough that it worked out that someone wanted to continue farming,” Don said, “or … there weren’t arguments within the brothers and sisters: ‘Let’s sell it and take the money.’”

Today, Don rents 70 acres to his neighbor for corn, soybeans and wheat for their cows. Then there are four acres of Christmas trees and the milling business, which has been a steady income generator.

“We mill logs into slabs for table tops and bar tops,” he said. “It’s really hot right now in the furniture industry.”

Regarding the farm’s history, Don said it’s not just about family, but longtime friends as well.

Mike and Joan Buckwalter live two houses up from the Shellenbergers, and growing up, Mike’s parents owned the farm across the street. As kids, Mike and Don played together, their kids did the same and now their grandkids play together.

The roads are a lot busier today than they used to be, but according to Joan, the farms themselves haven’t changed much, other than the way they farm.

“A lot of them in Manor Township, I would say the majority of them, are family owned,” Joan said, with Mike chiming in, “And they keep getting bigger, as a small farm goes for sale, and they buy the farm, it keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

Joshua Jeffers, Robin’s husband, said Manorfield Farm is in the middle of a bunch of dairy farms in the area. At just under 100 acres, the Shellenberger farm is small next to the thousands of acres their neighbors have.

“I know we’re small compared to other farms in the area,” Robin said. “But it’s just special being like in one family this long.”

Before Joshua met Robin, he said he never thought he would go into farming.

“I fell in love with the way her dad works, and he reaps what he sows,” he said. “And it was neat to see their family and how they interact with the community, and that made me want to be a part of it.”

When Robin and Joshua got married in 2007, Joshua started helping Don on the farm, which mainly produced sweet corn, soy beans, fire wood and Christmas trees. A few years later, Joshua expressed his passion for woodworking, and they ultimately decided to start a milling business in 2017.

“It's almost like instead of just putting the food on their table like he was doing, now he gets to put the table for the food,” Joshua said.

The milling at Manorfield Farm is all done in-house by Joshua and Don. Joshua said it’s the only farm they know of in the area that does milling as well as epoxy application, which completes the furniture from beginning to end. The farm also sells up to 350 Christmas trees a year.

Josh hopes his kids will keep the farm going, even if woodworking isn’t their thing. He and Don believe each generation finds their niche, and the most important thing is that the farm stays in the family, no matter how it’s used.

“Once she showed me the passion of her family, and what they’ve done in Lancaster County … they go out and they help all the community, and they serve the community all the time, they’re still doing it today — it meant something to me,” Josh said. “Made me want to continue it, so that’s what we’ll do.”